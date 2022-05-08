ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This mind-bending optical illusion features two hidden animals

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

An optical illusion supposedly reveals if you're left-brained or right-brained depending on what animal you see but the only thing it seems to be proving is how mind-bending it is to look at.

The popular illusion is going viral on social media once again.

Twitter user Pam posted the optical illusion with the caption, "Depending on how your brain works (left brain, right brain) you see a cat or a moose in this pattern. Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, just an optical illusion created by your own brain. If you zoom in on any of the features you see, the illusion disappears"

The animals within the illusion will only reveal themselves when you look at the image from further away, if you look at it too closely it just appears as swirly patterns.

While the cat seems to be fairly easy for people to find, most viewers cannot find the moose.

"I call BS, no one sees a moose," Jess replied on Twitter .

"Even with a visual aid laying out both patterns, I still can’t see the moose," a Twitter user said .

Most people agreed, nobody could see the moose. Leading some to believe there is no moose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DS1eA_0fWrddDz00

Neither Pam nor the internet could give a definitive answer to which animal was associated with each side of the brain. Although some have their suspicions that the cat means people are left-brained.

The lack of clarity on each animal's meaning only convinced some users that the elusive moose was non-existent and the illusion was just meant to make people stare longer.

But no matter how long people stared at this one, nobody could seem to find the moose. Some even reported not seeing anything at all.

"I didn’t see either one, I must be brain dead, oh well. Lol," Twitter user Gregory said .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 6

Related
Indy100

Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read

"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusion#The Animals#Bending#Bs
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy