PHILADELPHIA – As they gathered their belongings and their remaining pride last Wednesday for a charter home, the Sixers had no assurance they would soon return to Miami. At the time, their center’s face and their outside shooting both had cratered. They were deeply behind in a first-to-four challenge, a loss away from falling into an historically catastrophic series hole. They were about to face a home crowd known for occasional bouts of discontent. They were woozy, wobbly and exhausted.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO