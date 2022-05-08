ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Critically Stable': Ukraine's Last Stand For Easternmost Hub

By Dmitry ZAKS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dozen jumpy and exhausted soldiers cowering under a bridge from incoming shellfire formed Ukraine's last line of defence against Russia's assault on this easternmost city still held by Kyiv. Behind them lay the smouldering remains of what was once a 100,000-strong industrial hub filled with Soviet-era apartment towers...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Foreign Aid#Humanitarian Aid#Military Administration#Soviet#Russians#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
45K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy