ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, dry weather set to spread into the Northeast

By Andrew Johnson-Levine,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been gripped by a wet and chilly pattern in recent days as rounds of rainfall have swung through the area. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that a major shift is on the horizon as warm and dry weather is set to spread over the Northeast during the coming week.

The expected change arrives after multiple days of rainfall and dreary weather. Rainfall was heavy in many areas, with over 3 inches of rain across portions of Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Eleanor, West Virginia, recorded the highest official total from the storm, with 3.46 inches of rain as of Friday night. Flooding was reported in portions of the Appalachians as heavy rain fell, and West Virginia emergency management officials attributed a fatality to the rapidly rising waters.

As the storm producing this rain moves farther offshore, a bulge in the jet stream will shift the storm track northward, allowing most of the region to remain dry and clear. This will also allow the record-breaking heat in the southern Plains to slide northward over the course of this week, sending temperatures rising to unseasonable levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM4AD_0fWrTqAG00

"The warmth is set to arrive in New England this week with temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s as far north as Maine and much of Canada, where average highs in May only reach the 50s and 60s," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.

While the beginning of the week will have temperatures only slightly above normal, more notable heat is expected to arrive by Thursday, when cities such as Hartford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York and Bangor, Maine are expected to have their first 80-degree Fahrenheit day of the season.

As heat continues to build late this week, record highs in many cities may be threatened. Warmth will peak on Saturday across much of New England, with temperatures more typical of June or July than early May.

Record-breaking temperatures will be a possibility as far north as Caribou, Maine, where highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s by Thursday. The highest temperature recorded for May 12 was 78 degrees in 1992, Storm explained.

In cities from Syracuse, New York to Plattsburgh and Manchester, New Hampshire, high temperatures for the coming weekend are likely to approach or break record highs. However, in cities such as Providence, Rhode Island and Binghamton, New York, temperatures will still surge into the 70s and 80s, even though records are less likely to be broken.

While much of the Northeast will have summerlike temperatures late this week, locations in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast will have a tougher time reaching such high temperatures. With this past week's storm expected to linger off the Southeast coast, increased cloud cover and showers will work to keep temperatures at bay. In locations such as Baltimore, highs are only expected to reach the 70s this weekend. In these areas, substantial rainfall also fell in recent days, and with a wet and saturated ground, it will take a greater push of warm air to increase temperatures. This is a contrast to areas farther north, which were largely missed by heavy rainfall. "Much of New England remained dry, which will help heat build significantly later this week," Storm said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIlSL_0fWrTqAG00

Additionally, places on the immediate coast may have some influence from cool ocean waters, which could keep temperatures lower. In New England this weekend, high temperatures may be up to 20 degrees lower along the coast than in nearby inland areas.

This week's temperatures and dry weather will be welcome news for graduation ceremonies and beachgoers; but, forecasters urged people to be cautious when outside in the heat, especially when engaging in exercise or other strenuous activity. Those hoping to cool off at the beach will also want to be mindful of water temperatures, and the risk of cold water shock. While the air will be abnormally warm for this time of year, temperature readings in the ocean and lakes are still quite low, noticeable lower than they would be during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJbp8_0fWrTqAG00

Much like areas in the Plains that are currently under the grip of record-breaking heat, little to no rain is expected for most of the Northeast as temperatures surge. However, unlike the drought-stricken areas of Texas and Oklahoma, most areas in the Northeast have had near or above-normal rainfall according to the United States Drought Monitor.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters warn of high risk for extreme weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Temperature#Water Temperatures#Appalachians
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Photos capture rip currents, erosion and rain in the Outer Banks

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273839/DSC_2862-DMID1-5utvtyi1s-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273835/DSC_2888-DMID1-5utvnk8mx-46x29.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273832/DSC_2859-DMID1-5utvnk8fp-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273836/DSC_2846-DMID1-5utvnk8oe-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273833/DSC_2864-DMID1-5utvnk8j2-46x31.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273838/DSC_2871-DMID1-5utvnk8vk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273837/DSC_3944-DMID1-5utvnk8t2-44x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273834/DSC_2877-DMID1-5utvnk8kp-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273844/DSC_2869-DMID1-5utvnkzvy-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273842/DSC_2866-DMID1-5utvnkzdd-46x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273843/DSC_2875-DMID1-5utvnkzt1-46x33.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

52K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy