Mike Brown expected to remain with Warriors until the end of playoffs

Jason Anderson: I’ve been told if the Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, he is expected to remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run, in case anyone is wondering about that.

Mike Brown on the Warriors’ bench. Mark Jackson at the broadcast table. Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/NFhtIM1RCo – 9:11 PM

So revealing that Woj reported Stotts, Griffin & Ham were interviewed by Lakers yet no mention of Jackson! Doubt he was leaked 3/4 of current candidates. Evidently, Woj has rooting interest against Jackson! Why else would he purportedly call the Kings owner & endorse Mike Brown – 1:16 PM

Sacramento Kings coaching finalist Mike Brown wants to win and feel supported, but rumors that he has made demands regarding assistant coaches’ salaries are “absolutely untrue,” according to his agent, Warren LeGarie. Here’s what else LeGarie had to say.

Agent says Mike Brown will take Kings’ coaching job if is offered nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/age… – 7:31 AM

Exclusive: NBA agent Warren LeGarie tells The Sacramento Bee why Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown wants to coach the Kings.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:39 PM

Warren LeGarie, Mike Brown’s agent, tells me Brown will have his formal interview with the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Brown met informally with the Kings on Wednesday, but that meeting did not take place in Sacramento. – 5:52 PM

On the Kings front, they’re well aware (as always) that questions loom large about how Vivek Ranadive is handling this process. Exploring that dynamic and some of the organizational ties with Mark Jackson and Mike Brown here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3295039/2022/0… – 3:33 PM

The Kings connections, present and past, didn’t stop there, either. Former Kings coach Luke Walton was in attendance, as was Alvin Gentry, the coach who replaced him in an interim fashion when he was fired in late November. Both men are former Warriors assistants and, thus, part of the same Golden State tree that Ranadivé has been fixated on since his days as a minority owner with the organization. (That chapter ended for Ranadivé when he became the lead owner of the Kings in 2013.) Sources say neither Jackson nor Brown was aware that Ranadivé was planning to be in attendance, so it was unclear if there was any substantive meaning to the visit. What’s more, sources say neither Brown nor Jackson was offered the job as of late Saturday evening. As our Shams Charania reported on Friday, Jackson already has interviewed for the Lakers’ coaching job as well. -via The Athletic / May 8, 2022

Sean Cunningham: With both Sacramento head coaching finalists inside Chase Center for this Warriors & Grizzlies Game 3, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is seated courtside. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / May 7, 2022

Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers, but Jackson’s chances of finally getting another NBA coaching shot after an eight-year wait are much stronger with Sacramento. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 7, 2022