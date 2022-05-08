ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

VIENNA — (AP) — The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is holding an election Sunday that offers a test at the ballot box for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine.

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU — which is in opposition at the national level — has led Schleswig-Holstein since 2017, governing in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The vote comes after a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a three-party coalition government with the Greens and the FDP. In recent weeks, Scholz has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Germany broke with tradition after Russia's invasion to supply arms to Ukraine but has been criticized by Kyiv for perceived hesitancy and slowness in providing material.

Sunday’s election is the second of three state elections within two months that will help set the political tone for the coming year.

In late March, Scholz's SPD secured a major victory in the small western state of Saarland, which the CDU had led since 1999. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schleswig-Holstein is Germany’s northernmost state, home to approximately 2.9 million people. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, Daniel Günther, the incumbent governor from the CDU, held a clear lead over the SPD’s Thomas Losse-Müller and the Greens’ Monika Heinold.

The vote is expected to be a bright spot for the CDU, which has suffered losses at the state and national level in recent months. After last fall’s federal election, the party was relegated to the opposition on the national level for the first time in 16 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ukraine shuts off Russian pipeline amid talk of annexation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin entertained the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Live updates | Britain pledges to defend Sweden; deal signed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Britain has pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday. Sweden and neighboring Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24....
EUROPE
WSB Radio

G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

BERLIN — (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, relations with China and climate change during a three-day meeting starting Thursday. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova,...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Greece to extend base access deal with US military

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece is extending a bilateral military agreement with the United States for five years, with officials from the country's center-right government arguing that enhanced alliances within NATO will help stabilize the region rattled by Russia's war in Ukraine and tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
FRANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Günther
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
WSB Radio

Russia hits Ukraine’s east as Finland moves toward NATO bid

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces unleashed airstrikes on the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol and pressed their advance on towns across the country's east, Ukraine's military said Thursday. As the war, which has ground to a stalemate, wrought more death...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Biden co-hosting 2nd COVID summit as world's resolve falters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he convenes the second global COVID-19 summit at a time when faltering resolve at home jeopardizes that global response. Eight months after he used the first such summit to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spain's government fired the director of the country's top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region’s secession. The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Ukraine#Election#Legislature#Ap#Schleswig Holstein#Cdu#Greens#Free Democrats#Fdp#Spd
WSB Radio

Protesters vent fury at French company for staying in Russia

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A man in a Russian military uniform stood at the entrance of a large home improvement store in Poland's capital, saluting shoppers and thanking them for funding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. His chest bedecked with medals, Polish activist Arkadiusz Szczurek...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland's leaders said Thursday they're in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. The annoucement by President...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia — (AP) — U.S. troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance’s eastern borders. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
WSB Radio

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe, a contentious choice by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took his oath in a...
ASIA
WSB Radio

Somalia set to elect new president amid growing insecurity

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Authorities have registered 39 presidential candidates, a list that...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Danish prosecutors seek to charge former defense minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark’s top prosecuting authority said Thursday that it would seek to have a former defense minister's parliamentary immunity lifted so he could be charged with illegally disclosing "highly classified information.”. The office of the director of public prosecutions said it would contact...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Palestinians reject probe with Israel of reporter's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian Authority on Thursday rejected an Israeli request to hold a joint investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it would not hand over the bullet that killed her for ballistic analysis. Hussein Al Sheikh, a senior aide...
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Radio

UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary warned the European Union on Thursday that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act" to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU does not show flexibility. Post-Brexit arrangements for border and customs checks...
POLITICS
Reuters

Canada PM Trudeau says rival's attacks on central bank 'disappointing'

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said central bank independence was an important principle, following "disappointing" attacks on the institution and its leaders by the front-runner for leader of the opposition Conservatives. "The independence of the Bank of Canada from the government of the...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
WORLD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy