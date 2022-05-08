ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Ballet Hispánico review – Latinx bite, humour and vogueing in heels

By Lyndsey Winship
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QqCy_0fWrMMsL00
Emancipation … Ballet Hispánico perform Tiburones, by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

It’s 52 years since Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in New York as a haven for marginalised Latinx artists. Now it’s the largest Latinx cultural organisation in the US, run by Cuban American Eduardo Vilaro, but surprisingly making it’s very first appearance on an English stage as part of Leicester’s Let’s Dance International Frontiers festival.

Despite the name, this is actually a versatile troupe of contemporary dancers also drawing on Latin, jazz and ballet. This triple bill can only serve as a taster to their extensive rep, but it suggests a company with a proud sense of heritage, and an accessible approach to dance, questioning identity and society with bite and humour.

The choreographer on the bill best known to British audiences is Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who’s previously made a Frida Kahlo work for English National Ballet and A Streetcar Named Desire for Scottish Ballet. She’s a strong dancemaker with often a feminist spin. Her piece here is Tiburones, which means “Sharks”, tackling representation of Puerto Ricans in the media (Ochoa herself is half-Colombian). Sounds heavy, but it’s not. The title is just one nod to West Side Story, probably the most famous depiction of Puerto Ricans on screen. She gives us finger clicks and 50s style alongside tropes of hyper-machismo and super-sexy women, but different pictures break through – two men in a tender duet, men catwalking and vogueing in heels (the Latinx community were a big part of New York’s ballroom scene) and, ultimately, emancipation from the tyranny of the white male gaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ocKj_0fWrMMsL00
Between cultures … Lyvan Verdecia dances in Con Brazos Abiertos, choreographed by Michelle Manzanales. Photograph: Paula Lobo

Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales takes a different country – Mexico – and explores some similar themes, the cliches of Mexican culture in American eyes: saturated colours, a sombrero routine, a Cheech and Chong skit. You get a sense of Manzanales’s awkwardness stuck between cultures, but via thoughtful solos, that grows to dignity and self-actualisation. You connect with the central character, although choreographically it stays pretty safe.

The most interesting movement comes in Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 18+1: busy staccato semaphore, cartoonish, meticulously organised gestures, tight to the rhythms of the cheery mambo music of Perez Prado. An upbeat end to an enjoyable debut.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humour#Ballet Dancers#Performing#Cuban#American#British#Tiburones#Puerto Ricans#West Side Story
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy