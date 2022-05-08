More Than 2,000 Take Part In Hurricane Conference Ahead Of Season

Photo: Getty Images North America

All eyes will be on West Palm Beach this week as a major conference on hurricane prep and response gets underway on Sunday.

"The Governor's Hurricane Conference is one of the premier conferences when it comes to hurricane planning and training."

Mary Blakeney is the Director of Palm Beach County's Division of Emergency Management and Vice President of the Conference that will feature over 40 training sessions and 50 workshops.

She says there's been a record-breaking number of people registering to take part in the event...over 2,100.

Blakeney says officials will learn a lot over the next six days.

"Talking about topics all the way from storm surge, to how to do sheltering, to how to respond to multiple hazards at the same time."

Attendees include first responders, medical professionals and others from the fields of disaster preparedness and response.

Some of the biggest names who will be speaking to the public from the Palm Beach County Convention Center include the heads of FEMA and the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Season starts on June 1st.