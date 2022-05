HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo has welcomed two new additions that are now on display to visitors. The two capybara pups were born April 11 to mom Squirt and dad Rio, the zoo said in a news release. While this is the zoo’s third litter of capybaras, this was Squirt’s first birth. The zoo said in its news release that after keeping the pups and their mother separated for several days of private bonding, they are now back in the open.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO