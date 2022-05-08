ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/8/22

By Ryan Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird time’s the charm, am I right? The rain has kept the Yankees and Rangers from kicking off this series for two nights in a row, and now they’re set to play two full games in one day. Add on top the makeup game tomorrow when...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Pinstripe Alley

VOTE: How many wins will the Yankees reach in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The Yankees are finally back to regular action again after three days off due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Which recent Yankees relievers threw the most innings in a season?

Michael King may be exclusively working out of the bullpen for the Yankees, but that hasn’t stopped the Yankees from limiting the amount of innings he has thrown. Between his top-tier stuff and his ability to go multiple innings on a regular basis, he has already thrown 19 innings for the Yankees, first on the Yankees by far and second in all of baseball — only Chicago’s Keegan Thompson has thrown more while working exclusively out of the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/11/22

New York Times | Benjamin Hoffman: We kick off with a couple stories about the baseball itself. MLB has been plagued with issues about consistency over the past five seasons, with “juiced” balls, “dead” balls, and sometimes both in the same game. Players have begun to voice their disapproval with the ever-changing ball, and it’s becoming a significant stain on MLB’s credibility.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Series Preview

If you’ve paid attention to this Yankees season, you’ve probably altered your expectations a bit. No longer do the Yankees seem like the club that’ll build you up to let you down; instead, they have the vibe of a team that finds ways to win, and surprises you in all kinds of pleasant ways rather than frustrating ones.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3: It’s the Gleyber Torres Show

Maybe it’s the dad strength. After hitting a walk-off home run on his wife’s first Mother’s Day on Sunday, Gleyber Torres put up all the offense in today’s win over the Blue Jays. A three-run home run and tack-on single buoyed yet another strong outing from the team’s pitching staff, as they took Wednesday’s game 5-3.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Rangers 0: Nestor’s no-no bid ends in eighth inning of narrow win

The Nestor Cortes Story has been an incredible thing to watch ever since he returned to the Yankees’ roster last season after a couple seasons in the baseball wilderness. On Monday afternoon, it almost became even more incredible. Cortes started the game with 7.1 no-hit innings against the Rangers,...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge is still getting cheated by umps more than any other player

For years, Aaron Judge has battled with a strike zone which is not suited for a human of his size. One would think that umpires would be conscious of this fact when he steps up to the plate, but there have been little-to-no adjustments made since Judge entered the league in 2016.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Gerrit Cole is perfectly fine, post-sticky stuff controversy

Last season, Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ dominant and dependable ace, was at times not dominant, nor was he dependable. However, it is impossible to talk about Cole’s Cy Young runner-up effort without mentioning the much-ballyhooed “sticky stuff.” But was sticky stuff as big of an issue as it is often made out to be when people discuss Cole’s 2021 campaign?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Red Sox walked off, Rays win in extras

The Yankees played another fine ballgame against a tough division opponent in the Blue Jays yesterday afternoon. Give credit where it’s due: Even after the thrilling Aaron Judge-aided win on Tuesday night, the Yankees were right back out there just over 12 hours later. And they won again! Thanks, Gleyber.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pinstripe Alley

“Little league parks” (and others) rule, actually

Following the first game of the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Rangers on Sunday, Texas manager Chris Woodward had some choice words for the confines at Yankee Stadium. This has been well documented, but essentially, the game ended on a walk-off home run off the bat of Gleyber Torres to right field. Woodward claimed the ball would have been an easy out in “99 percent of ballparks,” calling it a “little league park.” This sentiment is not an uncommon one among fans toward Yankee Stadium or any number of other big league parks, but I think it’s wrong. At least, the negativity is — its part of what makes baseball unique, and can also signify some of the things we love the most about the sport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week five minor league review

Weather played havoc with the Northeast baseball schedules over the last week, but that did not stop some of the Yankees’ top prospects from putting together solids outings. With five weeks of play under their belts some of the team’s prospects are starting to gain some helium as scouts get fresh looks at their development and refine their future projections. Let’s take a look at how the teams and prospects in the Yankees system fared over the last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The rotation has been carrying the Yankees

The 20-8 Yankees have the best record in the American League. Several things have clicked for them this season: they have a stellar bullpen, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo got off to blistering starts, and they have, to some extent, “saved” or “fixed” DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Gleyber Torres. However, the main driving factor behind their success may be the starting rotation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Giancarlo Stanton is still the king of exit velocity

Giancarlo Stanton truly has a unique talent. No other player in baseball can consistently hit the ball with as much authority as him. As Yankees fans, we have been lucky to witness this talent firsthand since the 2018 season. Stanton’s unique ability to punish the ball has manifested in some...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

On the Yankees and changing expectations

So back in April, when we did our yearly Pinstripe Alley predictions, I very strongly felt that this was a 90-92 win team. I thought they’d have a strong rotation, great bullpen, and an offense prone to both hot streaks and the cold streaks that come along. Critically, I thought they’d be the third-best team in the division — not a bad team by any stretch, but not good enough to quite keep pace with the Jays and Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

