Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/8/22

Following the first game of the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Rangers on Sunday, Texas manager Chris Woodward had some choice words for the confines at Yankee Stadium. This has been well documented, but essentially, the game ended on a walk-off home run off the bat of Gleyber Torres to right field. Woodward claimed the ball would have been an easy out in “99 percent of ballparks,” calling it a “little league park.” This sentiment is not an uncommon one among fans toward Yankee Stadium or any number of other big league parks, but I think it’s wrong. At least, the negativity is — its part of what makes baseball unique, and can also signify some of the things we love the most about the sport.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO