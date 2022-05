Gusty winds blew the box off of an empty semi box trailer on I-70 approximately nine miles east of Junction City Sunday morning, According to the Geary County Sheriff's Department, James Carr, Independence, MO, was east bound on the interstate in a Kenworth semi-truck pulling the trailer when the winds blew the box off, causing it to land in the roadway and slide into the center median. That, in turn, threw debris into the west bound lanes and strike a Toyota four-runner driven by Charles Drum, Denver, CO.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO