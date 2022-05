A couple of months ago, there were two places where you could enjoy a meal in downtown Alton. Early Tuesday morning, a fire did extensive damage to the Yard Bar and Grille. Alton Fire Chief Kevin Langel said the fire began in a porch area behind the building, and spread to the structure. Alton, Orange City, and Hospers Fire and Ambulance, and Granville Fire Department responded to the call. There was water and smoke damage to the bar area. Smoke and water damage extended to a residence next door. Two people were injured. One was a firefighter who quickly recovered. The other was an EMT who received minor injury. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

ALTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO