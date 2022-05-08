ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is Free Speech Online Just a Myth?

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
After 30 Years of Turning Abortion Clinics Into War Zones, Now You Want “Civility”?

Protesting at her neighbor Brett Kavanaugh’s house has been a monthslong commitment for Lacie Wooten-Holway. The 39-year-old teaching assistant and mother of two had been showing up outside the justice’s home, with a sign, often alone, for the past few months because, as she told the Washington Post, she felt that Kavanaugh should know how his neighbors feel about abortion rights.
What SNL Got Right About What’s Wrong With Alito’s Leaked Opinion

Just days after Politico published the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Saturday Night Live opened with its own comedic analysis of the Supreme Court decision purportedly overturning Roe v. Wade. “Justice Samuel Alito explains that no woman has a right to an abortion, and, in fact, abortion is a crime,” a narrator explains, before highlighting several excerpts from the draft citing 13th century common law on punishments for ending a pregnancy after the “quickening” of a “foetus.”
The Coming Online Fight Over Abortion Will Be Brutal

If Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade accurately forecasts the Supreme Court’s final opinion, the next battles in abortion regulation will be fought in Congress, in state capitals, and online. The online fight will be brutal and fierce—and will test the ability of platforms and regulators to control harmful speech.
Is America Ready for a Guaranteed Basic Income?

Michael Tubbs grew up in poverty. And when, at 26, he was elected mayor of his hometown, he decided to do something about it. And what he did in Stockton, California, no American mayor had done before. He started giving poor people cash. No strings attached. Stockton’s pilot program in...
Ukrainian War, American Intelligence

It’s not unusual for the U.S. to lend intelligence to another country. It’s a little more unusual for the U.S. to talk about it. Why is the American military confirming reports that it’s helping Ukraine vanquish Russian targets? Could that candidness lead to an expansion of the war? Or will it be the deciding factor in finishing the conflict?
