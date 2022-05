BOSTON — A second look at the Celtics’ dramatic 110-107 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks made one thing clear: This was a team loss. Everyone had their moments in helping the hosts surrender a 14-point lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Jayson Tatum settled for contested jumpers a couple of times and missed multiple box outs and closeouts. Jaylen Brown failed to match up on Jrue Holiday’s game-tying 3 in transition. Al Horford was beaten by smaller players on boxouts failed to execute a play out of a timeout with 11 seconds left in regulation. Grant Williams got lost on shooters at several critical junctures early in the frame. All of this helped the Bucks chip away at the Celtics’ 14-point lead slowly but surely through the fourth quarter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO