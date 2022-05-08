ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Harlem Heights mother and family celebrate new home just in time for Mother's Day

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2PH3_0fWrCI8B00

A Fort Myers mom is celebrating Mother’s Day under a new roof this year.

It’s thanks, in part, to Habitat for Humanity and their Women Build Program. Just one day before Mother’s Day, Harlem Heights is celebrating their newest resident.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry but I knew that wasn’t going to happen.”

Joy Johnson, a hard-working, single mother can now add the title ‘homeowner’ to her name. Surrounded by family and friends Saturday was all about blessing Johnson’s new home. But it means a little more than a roof and four walls.

“I’m right between my grandmother’s street that was named after her so I’m just happy,” she says.

That’s right, Johnson’s new home is next to the street named after her grandmother Duera Mae Everett. A founding member of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties. A full circle moment for both daughter and mother.

“I’m overjoyed and it’s a blessing that I’m here," says Joyce Mays, Joy’s mother. "But my mother’s not here but I know she’s looking down from heaven and saying, ‘I knew you could do it!’”

The journey hasn’t been easy. It’s taken months of hard work and patience.

"A lot of times I got tired and overwhelmed and she just said keep going, you can do it, just keep going," says Johnson, talking about her mother's encouragement. "And I didn’t give up. Now I’m here today because her motivation and my strong will power and just what my grandmother and mother instilled in me. It goes a long way.”

But even with what she’s been thru, Johnson says she would still want to help in the Women Build Program. To let other women know it can be done.

"It’s hard," Johnson said. "It’s hard out here to afford homes and houses and things like that but going thru habitat I feel like it’s the best thing someone could do. They’re welcoming, they’re happy people, they stick by you side-by-side and I’m just thankful. It’s a family.”

Making this family a little more thankful this Mother’s Day.

"You can make the best out of the opportunity that you put in front of you, if you want something out of life," said Mays. "My daughter is a living example of that. For a 30-year-old? Ain’t nothing but a blessing.”

You can learn more information about Habitat for Humanity and their Women Build Program online right here .

Comments / 4

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just In Time#Single Mother#Women Build Program
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CNET

18 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day is only a few days away (May 8), and it's not too...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy