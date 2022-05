Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the NFL team, alleging that former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer created a "hostile work environment." In the lawsuit, filed in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County, Florida on Tuesday, Lambo claimed that during a practice in August, Meyer "kicked him in the leg, and used profanity to insult [him] and warn him to make his kicks. Specifically, [Meyer] allegedly screamed at [Lambo], 'Hey Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!'"

