Two U.S. Postal Service employees have been arrested in Upstate New York after allegedly using a post office as a drug hub. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western New York announced Wednesday that Ralph Minni, 52, and his girlfriend Grace Marie Lopez, 30, of Greece, N.Y., were arrested and charged in separate criminal complaints after allegedly using the U.S. Post Office in the Town of Greece to receive cocaine and marijuana over the past four years.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO