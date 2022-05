Geary County Commissioners have decided to pull back on funding for the Fresh Start Emergency Shelter, 136 W. Third Street. Alex Tyson, Commission Chair said that right now the Shelter is going through transitions that commissioners do not feel is beneficial to the county. "They've lost two board members, the Shelter hasn't been open for seven months, we haven't gotten any of the questions answered that we outlined during the budget sessions last year. "Tyson added that county officials are still "kind of left in the dark what's happening there. "

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO