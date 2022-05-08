ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint, Michigan, city council gets heated after 'ghetto' comment

By Thomas Phippen
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meeting of the Flint, Michigan, city council descended into chaos after a White council woman referred to the actions of the chairwoman, who is Black, as "ghetto" during a six-hour meeting. The councilwoman who made the comment, Eva Worthing, later apologized for the comment as a "knee-jerk reaction"...

