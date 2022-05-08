TUPATALK: A Mother's Day thought

There’s a special category of moms I believe need to be recognized and honored on Mother’s Day.

These are those wonderful ladies who have had to bury a child, especially one at a still relatively young age.

My full heart goes out to each of you.

I even hate to bring this up.

I’ve met many mothers, and known of others, who sons or daughters had been athletes that I covered.

But, I think you need to know there are many of us who share, even at a distance, in your loss. We care for you. We think of you on this day.

We hope you will be comforted by good memories — memories of those trying childhood years, memories of those exciting teenage years and, for some, memories of the beginning of adult lives of promise.

I don’t have the answer as to why.

I join millions of others in believing there is a better world beyond this one to where your child has gone — with the same personality and enthusiasm and smile that you’ve never forgotten.

With these same people, I believe they are happy and free of pain. I also believe they anxiously await the day, as you do, when you will be close again.

I’m certain they wish you well, with all their hearts, on this Mother’s Day.

One experience during my early years in Bartlesville has always touched me deeply.

A former Dewey High baseball player died in a vehicle accident, as I recall, while he was attending college in state.

I wrote something about it and his mother approached me, at a game, a day or more later.

She shared with me a precious experience. He had come home the week before and she and him had sat up through most the night talking about his younger siblings. It was one of those special experiences that seem to happen too few times in life, experiences that draw loved ones together with a stronger bond of love.

He left the next day to return to college, the last time she saw him before the accident.

I couldn’t help but reflect how merciful was some higher power that allowed them to share the experience of that last weekend, and to know among his last thoughts were concern for his family.

Several years ago, I received a glimpse into the profound love of mothers. I had witnessed a freshman wrestler get his spinal cord twisted until he became a quadriplegic. On that first weekend after his accident — before the final extent of his injury was known — I visited the hospital where he was, some 150 miles away.

As I walked in, I saw him strapped so some kind of revolving bed. He was unconscious and it seemed there were tubes and things attached to him everywhere.

The thought crossed my mind that wouldn’t it better to be dead than go through that.

But, then his mother and step-dad — neither of you I had ever met — stepped into the room.

The mother expressed profound gratitude to me how grateful she was he was still alive.

Internally, I slapped my skeptical heart. I’m so profoundly grateful she gave me a new perspective and appreciation of the importance of life.

He did survive. He led a mostly happy and contented life for 26 years before passing away in December 2020.

I remember seeing his dad — who was his care-giver — rolling him around the track while the football team practiced. A lot of injured kids like that would have shunned such a thing, not wanting to be reminded of the past and what they had lost. But, Greg wanted to be there.

He wanted to cheer on his friends. He didn’t take pity on himself. He loved life.

And, I’m certain your child that might not be here this Mother’s Day loves life. And loves you.

I’m reminded of a quick personal memory.

Many years ago, I went on a date, with a very special girl, that meant a great deal to me.

But, the evening didn’t go well. I tried to cram too many activities into it that required driving almost 200 miles round trip and making three stops (a reunion, dance and dinner). At a certain point, she asked me to take her home because she didn’t feel well.

After dropping her off, I went home.

As soon as I walked in the door, I began sobbing, thinking how I had ruined what I hoped would be a memorable night for her.

My mom was there in front room, waiting up for me, as she always did when my sister and I went on dates.

She didn’t say much, just listened to me blurt out my sadness.

The next morning, I had to get up about 4 a.m. or 4:30 a.m., something like that, for my part-time job cleaning offices in a school administration building.

Of course, I was still hungover with sadness as I pulled on my clothes. To my surprise, my mom had also gotten up and gotten dressed. She asked if she could go with me to the building and, without saying much, if anything, she helped me do it.

A mother’s love extends past the apparent and rides on the waves of distance no matter how far.