San Francisco, CA

Jordan Poole denies intentionally injuring Ja Morant

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGazA_0fWr5gl900

“It was a basketball play when we doubled him,” Poole explained. “And I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. I mean, obviously, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody.” Poole added: “Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him out there next game. I don’t even play like that for real. That’s not my type game.”

Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Takeaways from the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Grizzlies, beginning with the accusations from the Grizzlies on Jordan Poole pulling on Ja Morant’s knee on.nba.com/3Frws7O11:06 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 7:

– Giannis: 42 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast

– J. Morant: 34 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl

– S. Curry: 30 pts, 6 ast, +21

– J. Brown: 27 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

– J. Poole: 27 pts, 4 reb, 11-17 fg

– A. Horford: 22 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk

– K. Thompson: 21 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast – 10:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

Controversial Game 3s due to officiating in Milwaukee and the response to Ja Morant’s injury in Golden State

theathletic.com/3299201/2022/0…9:41 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Watching Jordan Poole last night gave me vibes of what Bouknight could be. – 4:33 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jordan Poole and Ja Morant take center stage as the Warriors take Game 3 in this series of high drama

https://t.co/ImXo00OH7H pic.twitter.com/kBK8QVxsQx3:33 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAieF_0fWr5gl900

Fred Katz @FredKatz

People are peeved.

Story from San Francisco on Ja Morant, Jordan Poole and more accusations of breaking the code ($1 a month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/yrzN2ZYBXx pic.twitter.com/qqbfGwyWK52:36 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAdmS_0fWr5gl900

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote about Jordan Poole and a sequence with Ja Morant that could determine both of these teams’ fate: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…2:17 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Get well soon, Ja. That’s what matters now. (Oh, and I also weigh in on whether Jordan Poole broke the code). Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…1:52 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

™️ x mbno . y’all know what we always do . 💪🏽 – 1:21 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

ma dukes lift me up every time 💙 love dat lady @jlspox 🤞🏽 – 1:16 AM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Rooting for GSW slightly, but love Ja Morant and really just want to see him healthy and playing, because it’s been a fun series to watch. But to suggest that “broke the code” is dead wrong, and glad Ja took down tweet – 12:48 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors crush Memphis 142-112 in Game 3; Grizzlies guard Ja Morant hurt

https://t.co/7spPKDF8ie pic.twitter.com/voVcPRuHAC12:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CijtM_0fWr5gl900

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors offense carves up Grizzlies on way to 30-point win; Ja Morant leaves with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/08/war…12:34 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘You know that term ‘hot stove contact?’ That’s what it felt like. Keep it moving.’

Stephen Curry, on the Grizzlies implying Warriors teammate Jordan Poole intentionally tried to injury Ja Morant – 12:32 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

We have some serious drama unfolding in Grizzlies vs. Warriors.

The latest is a pull on Ja Morant’s knee that has Memphis upset. Jordan Poole said it was a basketball play, and his teammates were very defensive of him.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports…12:31 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on the Jordan Poole/Ja Morant incident:

“There’s nothing malicious about what Jordan did. There’s no comparison to what Dillon did or Draymond…It’s not a joking matter. Ja’s hurt. The rest of it is just total BS.” – 12:30 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Before today, not sure I have ever seen an injury after an opponent tugged on someone’s knee. I know the Jordan Poole video doesn’t look great, but I think it’s worth wondering if anyone would ever think “it might work out well if I just pull on this guy’s knee.” – 12:23 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Jordan Poole would take a 10-9 against Canelo right now the way this fight is going. – 12:21 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry: “It’s not a joking matter that Ja is hurt. But the rest of the conversation is BS.”

Full Curry response defending Jordan Poole, even draws back to the “hot stove contact” term pic.twitter.com/ZyNq0WtymG12:18 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkeYu_0fWr5gl900

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry chimes in on the Poole/Morant situation: pic.twitter.com/vfy2b3aKjs12:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDGu2_0fWr5gl900

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry not having it with the discussion involving Ja Morant’s play with Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/OK31thj6PN12:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpoCx_0fWr5gl900

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry dismissed the conversation about Ja Morant’s injury and says there was no malicious intent from Jordan Poole on the play and says it doesn’t compare to what Dillon Brooks did. – 12:17 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

What we know so far about the Jordan Poole-Ja Morant situation: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…12:10 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole in a Klay sort of way: “I don’t think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee. But we’re not out there trying to hurt people or club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way.” – 12:09 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson, when asked about Jordan Poole injuring Ja Morant.

“I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee, but we’re not out there trying to hurt people or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way.” – 12:04 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole against accusations of a dirty play on Ja Morant: “I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee.” – 12:03 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Klay Thompson said he didn’t think Jordan Poole had any malicious intent on the Ja Morant play.

“I don’t even think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee.” – 12:02 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green on what he saw during the play between Jordan Poole and Ja Morant that hurt the Memphis guard:

“It looked to me like they bumped knees before he even reached. It’s kind of what I thought I saw.” – 11:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors forward Draymond Green on the Grizzlies’ Jordan Poole accusation: “I’m not going to try to go tit for tat. We have a basketball game to win Monday.” – 11:56 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green said it looked like Ja Morant and Jordan Poole knocked knees. When told about Taylor Jenkins comment and Ja’s tweet, Green said, “I’m not going to sit here and go tit for tat. We’ve got a basketball game to try to win Monday.” – 11:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green said he believed that Jordan Poole and Ja Morant bumped knees before Ja’s injury pic.twitter.com/8B3e763P6Q11:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3fwZ_0fWr5gl900

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant deleted his “broke the code” tweet. – 11:52 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Desmond Bane on the play where it appears Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant’s knee:

“It’s somewhat controllable.” – 11:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Desmond Bane called it a “controllable” situation on the Poole-Morant knee play. “Jordan Poole reached out and grabbed his knee and put (it in an awkward position). It’s unfortunate.” – 11:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ja Morant has deleted the tweet. – 11:48 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Bane diving into Poole’s leg, Poole grabbing and pulling Ja’s knee later on… at this point it would be great for everyone to just get out of this series without further injury. – 11:48 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Imagine comparing what Jordan Poole did to what Dillon Brooks did.

C’mon. – 11:47 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

DeAnthony Melton on level of concern for Ja Morant: “We’ve seen Ja heal like Wolverine out there (before).” – 11:46 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole on Ja Morant’s injury:

“It was a basketball play. We doubled him, and I hit the ball. I was going for the ball, and obviously, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody, so hopefully, he gets better.” – 11:41 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Jordan Poole on play that injured Ja Morant: “It was a basketball play. … I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody.” – 11:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole said he was going for the ball when he grabbed at Ja Morant’s knee and said it was a basketball play.

“I’m not even that kind of player. I respect everybody. I hope he gets better.” – 11:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole watched the play where he grabbed Ja Morant’s knee at the podium. Here is his response. pic.twitter.com/VhFTmkHlCi11:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoPXz_0fWr5gl900

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

What does the Twitterverse think, was there anything untoward about the Poole play on Morant that the Grizzlies are claiming caused his injury? – 11:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jordan Poole watched the replay of the Ja Morant injury. Then Poole defends himself pic.twitter.com/Wv2Z3YZzll11:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJbHH_0fWr5gl900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC04v_0fWr5gl900

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Jordan Poole: “It was a basketball play. I hit the ball (the first swipe). I was going for the ball. … I’m not even that type of player.” – 11:35 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Memphis forward Jaren Jackson on accusation of Jordan Poole pulling Ja Morant’s knee: “It’s unfortunate to see that type of stuff. But no one here is dirty. It’s unfortunate. You know the code. We’re going to talk about the code all serious at this point.” – 11:33 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on whether Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it: “I didn’t notice. I didn’t notice the play.” – 11:28 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Ja Morant just walked to the bus on his own power but with a limp. Didn’t take questions. pic.twitter.com/VuawDv7lJF11:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NvGL_0fWr5gl900

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr said he wasn’t aware of when Ja Morant got hurt. – 11:27 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says he didn’t notice Jordan Poole yank Ja Morant’s knee. – 11:26 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play leading up to Ja Morant hurting his knee – 11:25 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Jenkins said “I’m going to be very curious” as to what happens with Poole. Did he think it was intentional? “I don’t know what goes through a guy’s head.” – 11:23 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I know Griz are talking about the play where Poole hit Morant’s knee, but I’m wondering if he actually tweaked the knee one play earlier, on this awkward landing at 7:32 mark. pic.twitter.com/ZUwJ0dvY1f11:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThNYR_0fWr5gl900

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Taylor Jenkins on Ja: “Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it.” – 11:21 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Taylor Jenkins says he looked at the replay of the play where Ja Morant got hurt and “it looked like Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it.” Says no update as of now. Morant’s knee is getting evaluated now. – 11:17 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Taylor Jenkins said Jordan Poole yanked Ja Morant’s knee. He said he’s getting evaluated now. – 11:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies watched the play in which they think Ja Morant might’ve gotten hurt and Jenkins says Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and “yanked it” and Morant is being evaluated right now. – 11:16 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it. – 11:16 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Taylor Jenkins says “it looks like Jordan Poole grabbed (Morant’s) knee and pulled it.” – 11:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. pic.twitter.com/J24ssu5i9P11:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HOjB_0fWr5gl900

StatMuse @statmuse

Jordan Poole in his first playoffs:

22.9 PPG

5.4 APG

56.5 FG%

46.2 3P%

87.9 FT%

Poole party. pic.twitter.com/oeo5JJqlrr11:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEFrD_0fWr5gl900

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant has been unstoppable in the Warriors series.

38.3 PPG

6.7 RPG

8.3 APG

3.0 SPG

50.6 FG%

43.3 3P% on 10.0 3PA

85.7 FT%

Hope that knee is okay. pic.twitter.com/LfdsMAlICL11:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sBQr_0fWr5gl900

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors win Game 3 142-112, take 2-1 series lead over Memphis.

-Curry with 30, Poole 27, Thompson 21, Kuminga 18, Wiggins 17

-63.1 pct from the field, 53.1 from 3, 90.5 from the line

-38-29 rebounding edge, 68-44 edge in paint points

-14 turnovers in first half, 3 in the second – 11:07 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Will be curious to hear the latest on Ja Morant. To have any chance in this series, the Grizzlies need him at 100%. – 11:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors likely going to empty their bench after the timeout. Meanwhile, Grizzlies await word on how Ja Morant is doing – 10:55 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Ja Morant went to the locker room with a limp. – 10:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jordan Poole tonight:

27 PTS

11-17 FG

3-5 3P

He was +33 in 31 minutes. pic.twitter.com/mfmLAjE9kq10:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV3ln_0fWr5gl900

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant limping to the locker room pic.twitter.com/Nhdaf0oLfY10:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I04Gu_0fWr5gl900

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Ja Morant is heading back to the locker room. He was grabbing at his knee and limped off the court during the last timeout. – 10:54 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Steven Adams has checked into the game while Ja Morant goes to the locker room. – 10:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant in the loss:

34 PTS

7 AST

3 STL

13-21 FG

4-7 3P

He’s hit 13 threes this series, after hitting only 4 in the First Round. pic.twitter.com/SivZGg4GVu10:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaJE5_0fWr5gl900

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

really hope Ja Morant will be ok. – 10:52 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Jordan Poole’s passing tonight has been remarkable. He’s getting so good at leveraging his scoring for the sake of his teammates. – 10:52 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Ja Morant looked like he was leaning a bit on that left leg when exiting the game. We’ve seen him pop back up many-a time, though – 10:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCP1y_0fWr5gl900

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

So many highlight moments from Ja Morant in this game and Ja isn’t going to care about any of them. – 10:42 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Memphis’ defense on Jordan Poole got him looking like a first ballot HOFer. – 10:39 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The development of Jordan Poole is a franchise changer for Golden St.

The championship window stays open for the foreseeable future because of the former first rounder. – 10:39 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Grizzlies have been playing denial/press-up defense on Curry with Melton/Ziaire and making sure the help is ready. What they’re giving up is one v. one for the other guard and Poole is feasting on it – 10:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Another 25 points for Jordan Poole tonight on 10/14 FG. His first eight career playoff games: 22.6 points per on 57% shooting overall, 47% from 3. – 10:37 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jordan Poole is the reason this Grizzlies strategy to sell out to the three-point line is failing so spectacularly. He’s better at surging downhill off the dribble or the catch than anyone the Warriors have had in a long time. – 10:36 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole might be taking this series personally. He has 25 points off the bench on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. – 10:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That’s a rough miscommunication between Jones and Jackson on that Poole dunk. Jones just gives up the straight right hand drive, Jackson was waiting on the opposite side for him to force into the screen. – 10:35 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Poole blow-by on Tyus Jones was so fast Jaren didn’t even have time to react – 10:35 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Jordan Poole 2023 Sixth Man Award. Book it! – 10:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

101 points for the Warriors in three quarters. They had 38 in the second, 37 in the third. Getting basically anything they want. Balanced attack. Steph Curry leads team with 23 points and has only made one 3. Klay has 18, Wiggins 17, Poole 16, Porter 10. – 10:28 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Warriors outscore the Grizzlies 35-21 in that 3rd qtr.

Ja Morant had 13 of the 21pts. – 10:27 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q3: Warriors up 101-80 on the Grizzlies. Golden State is just toying with Memphis right now. Outside of Ja Morant (30 points), the Grizzlies not getting much going. – 10:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The non Ja Morant Grizzlies are shooting a combined 17-of-50 from the field. The Grizzlies are not complementing Ja’s offensive brilliance. Nor are they lifting him up on defense. – 10:26 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant has 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting but he’s not getting much help. None of his teammates have even taken double-digit field goal attempts. – 10:25 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench, and the Warriors are up 21 in the third quarter with 6:11 left. – 10:14 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

That Poole step rhythm 😍😍 – 10:13 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Poole has not been shy about going at Ja in this one – 10:13 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant has been great again tonight. Score is still lopsided because they can’t get stops. – 10:08 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Jordan Poole: +24 in 15 minutes. – 9:54 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ja Morant sinks a half court 3-pointer to end the half. Warriors lead the Grizzlies 64-57. Golden State is shooting 70.3 percent from the field and playing solid defense. If it weren’t for Memphis’ hot start from deep and 14 turnovers, Dubs could be up big. – 9:43 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Ja Morant from 48-feet to ensure Memphis trails Golden State, 64-57, after a first half in which the Warriors shot better than 70 percent from the field. Grizzlies playing an imperfect but resilient brand of basketball. – 9:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ja Morant lol – 9:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green upset with Steph Curry at the end of the half. Curry danced with the ball up top and it ends up drawing Draymond into a second illegal screen. Threw a seat cushion and went to locker room as Ja Morant hit halfcourter. Eleventh Memphis 3, but Warriors still up 7. – 9:41 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Wow. Ja Morant from 50 feet for a buzzer beater.

Halftime:

Warriors 64 Grizzlies 57

Memphis started off shooting lights out, but the offense hasn’t been good in the halfcourt, and the defense hasn’t been good at all without Dillon Brooks. Warriors shooting 70.3 (!!) percent. – 9:40 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant is a walking highlight. – 9:40 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Ja Morant has mostly been an outside shooter and passer so far. But on his lastest basket, he took it right to the whole past Draymond – 9:34 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Ja Morant went right at Draymond Green and finished at the rim. – 9:33 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Otto Porter +24

Jordan Poole +21 – 9:32 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Porter and Poole were +18 in 10 minutes. – 9:27 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole is going at Ja Morant right now. That’s back-to-back buckets in isolation. – 9:21 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole is heating up. – 9:21 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies offense is struggling. Ja Morant is returning in the second quarter a little earlier than normal. – 9:15 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

3p play by Klay gives Warriors their first lead, 31-30, 10:40 Q2. Poole 3 makes it 34-30 – 9:15 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

If the Warriors win the title, everyone is taking the Finals MVP from Steph again: Poole, Wiggins, chin balancing guy. – 9:13 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Hold on, the Lil Baby verse with Ja Morant x NBA commercial is 🔥 🔥 – 9:01 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I continue to believe Kerr is overthinking it with not starting Jordan Poole – 8:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole with the finesse layup to cut Memphis’ lead to 6 with 3:42 left in the first quarter. Chase Center is starting to wake up a bit. – 8:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. are the first players off the bench for the Warriors. They’re out there with Curry, Wiggins and Green. – 8:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Good and bad from Jonathan Kuminga in that first stint. Held up well against Ja Morant a couple times on defense, but was in too big of a rush a few times on offense. Two scattered turnovers and a missed corner 3. – 8:55 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Ja Morant is now up to 11-of-25 (44%) from 3 in this series against the Warriors. – 8:49 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Made 3s so far this series

Ja Morant 11

Jaren Jackson Jr. 10

Steph Curry 8

Jordan Poole 6

Klay Thompson 5 – 8:48 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Warriors want to make Ja Morant shoot. And he’s been obliging the first couple games. 23 3pt attempts in 2 games – 8:44 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins on Ja Morant to start. – 8:42 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant got some healthy boos when his name was announced in the starting lineup here at Chase Center. – 8:36 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Over the first two games, Jonathan Kuminga spent a grand total of 1:55 matched up defensively against Ja Morant.

The 19-year-old gets the start in part to help defend Morant.

Hell of a spot for the rookie. – 8:36 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

25+ ppg & 10+ apg through first 8 games in postseason history:

2022 Ja Morant

2017 John Wall

2016 Russell Westbrook

2008 Chris Paul

1991 Tim Hardaway pic.twitter.com/igE6bq4MOm8:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kecln_0fWr5gl900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppfnm_0fWr5gl900

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Starting Jonathan Kuminga frees Andrew Wiggins from some paint (rebounding) duties to better deal with Ja Morant. This can work in Warriors’ favor if JK pounds the glass. – 8:19 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Tillman remains in starting lineup for Grizzlies. Warriors going more athletic with Jonathan Kuminga. Bringing Jordan Poole off the bench. – 8:14 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ja Morant breaks out the “Mambacita” Kobe 6s for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/w9ygO7XMkw8:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eV7b8_0fWr5gl900

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is wearing the brand new Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen’ sneakers 🔥🔥🙏🏽. Came out a week ago. pic.twitter.com/sgDtB8e1nZ7:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MSv9_0fWr5gl900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L97Jh_0fWr5gl900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmWwI_0fWr5gl900

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

A little more than 3 hours until Game 3.

Grizzlies will have to …

1. Fight out that inevitable first W’s avalanche

2. Get aggressive, attacking Ja Morant

3. Win the rebounding battle

4. Avoid long stretches of poor shot making

5. Get a big performance from someone else but Ja – 5:25 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Jordan Rules is the most famous instance of a team pulling out all stops against a transcendent talent.

Just like Detroit with MJ, the Warriors now face the daunting challenge of stopping @Ja Morant.

@sportingnews presents The Ja Rules.

✍️@Stephen Noh

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja…12:05 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Thirty-four years ago, the Pistons came up with the Jordan Rules. The Warriors should take a page out of their book. What they can try to slow Ja Morant down:

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja…11:22 AM

SportsCenter: Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee. (via @JaMorant) -via Twitter / May 8, 2022

In his postgame press conference, Taylor Jenkins addressed the situation and claimed that Jordan Poole’s grabbing of Ja Morant’s knee subsequently triggered this injury late in the game. “We just watched the replay,” Jenkins said. “He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I am actually going to be very curious to see what happens after that.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 8, 2022

Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s injury: “He is being evaluated right now. He was going for a loose ball and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it. I’m curious to see what happens with that.” He said he’ll talk with Zach Kleiman about having the league look at the play. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / May 8, 2022

