Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's a well-known rule that you should wash your sheets weekly (even more so during summer!), especially if you're prone to body breakouts. And for those with hypersensitive skin, washing your sheets and clothes with a fragrance-free detergent is probably the way to go. You should do this to avoid irritation that may come from harsh soaps and fragrances. But if you still find yourself with the occasional discomfort, there may be one step you're missing: Are you washing your brand-new clothes before wearing them?

APPAREL ・ 15 HOURS AGO