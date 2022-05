A lighting artist on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has claimed that racism and misogyny stopped the game from having a black or female main character. In a series of tweets, Nora Shramek claimed that when she worked on the game, a “lot of devs wanted and advocated for the main character to be black and/or a woman”. According to Shramek, the reason for that not going ahead was that “we already have two black people in the game”. Also, that “Rey is a woman and we can’t do that too”, referencing the main protagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO