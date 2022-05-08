ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass over the area will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across eastern and central Maine today. This afternoon, the relative humidity will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent. A north to northeast wind is expected to turn to the southeast this afternoon with gusts to 15 mph. Wind gusts are expected to diminish by around sunset this evening with good relative humidity recovery by late tonight. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mille Lacs, Benton, northwestern Sherburne, east central Stearns and southeastern Morrison Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or near St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milaca and Foreston. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 170 and 173. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 169 and 185. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 184 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Kittson, southeastern Towner, Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, Ramsey, Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Penn to near Doyon to near Logan Center. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Southam around 1010 AM CDT. McCanna, Larimore and Niagara around 1015 AM CDT. Brocket and Garske around 1020 AM CDT. Inkster, Orr and Lawton around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Conway, Forest River Colony and Edmore. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 192 and 214. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stearns, Swift, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stearns; Swift; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Douglas, central Lac qui Parle, Pope, northwestern Chippewa, southern Todd, northwestern Stearns and Swift Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 923 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Lake Osakis to near Dawson. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lake Osakis around 930 AM CDT. Sauk Centre and Milan around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Watson, Montevideo, Long Prairie, Grey Eagle and Swanville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time, south to southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stearns, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns; Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TODD...NORTH CENTRAL STEARNS AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 809 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, or 23 miles southwest of Little Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Upsala, Flensburg and Bowlus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Menard, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford AFTERNOON HEAT INDICES NEAR 100 AGAIN TODAY Another day of unseasonably hot and humid conditions are expected across west- central Illinois. Near-record high temperatures are possible, with highs in the low 90s, and high humidity will push heat indices to near 100 this afternoon. If spending time outside today, be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in air- conditioned areas.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River at Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River at Alvarado. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 107.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, southern Core Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10:00 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.2 1 Minor 12/06 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.9 1 Minor 13/06 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 13/07 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.5 1 None 14/07 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 14/08 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 1 Minor
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Indian Head are at 5:42 PM and 6:05 AM. The next two high tides at Dahlgren are at 12:32 PM and 1:05 AM. The next two high tides at Goose Bay are at 1:48 PM and 2:11 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 13/01 AM 3.7 1.8 1.8 0.5 Minor 13/01 PM 3.2 1.3 1.5 0.5 None 14/01 AM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0.5 None 14/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1.0 None 15/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest right at the flood stage of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

