Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-09 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands...
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River at Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River at Alvarado. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 107.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to slow down and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2022-05-12 06:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso County, and Huerfano County Below 7500 Feet, mainly along and west of I-25. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Critical Fire Danger This Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...061...062...063...074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, western Otter Tail, northwestern Grant, Wilkin, southwestern Becker, southeastern Cass and Richland Counties through 900 AM CDT At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walcott to near Lidgerwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Hawley, Hankinson and Lake Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 57. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 10 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Indian Head are at 5:42 PM and 6:05 AM. The next two high tides at Dahlgren are at 12:32 PM and 1:05 AM. The next two high tides at Goose Bay are at 1:48 PM and 2:11 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 13/01 AM 3.7 1.8 1.8 0.5 Minor 13/01 PM 3.2 1.3 1.5 0.5 None 14/01 AM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0.5 None 14/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1.0 None 15/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns; Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TODD...NORTH CENTRAL STEARNS AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 809 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, or 23 miles southwest of Little Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Upsala, Flensburg and Bowlus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 AM CDT, emergency management reported multiple road closures due to overland flooding and washed out roadways. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
Effective: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mille Lacs, Benton, northwestern Sherburne, east central Stearns and southeastern Morrison Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or near St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milaca and Foreston. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 170 and 173. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 169 and 185. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 184 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Kittson, southeastern Towner, Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, Ramsey, Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Penn to near Doyon to near Logan Center. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Southam around 1010 AM CDT. McCanna, Larimore and Niagara around 1015 AM CDT. Brocket and Garske around 1020 AM CDT. Inkster, Orr and Lawton around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Conway, Forest River Colony and Edmore. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 192 and 214. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:10:00 Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest right at the flood stage of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
