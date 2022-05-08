One person with significant injuries following Columbia shooting Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person was transported to the hospital with significant injuries after being shot on Grand Ave. in central Columbia, early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department was able to confirm it found evidence of shots being fired after arriving on the scene before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers could be seen on Grand Avenue searching the area with flashlights, placing evidence markers and taking photos of the scene. CPD had the area on Grand Ave. blocked off with crime scene tape for hours, while investigating.

The Crime Scene Investigation van was also seen on the scene, assisting with the investigation.

No additional damage to property was reported on the scene and CPD did not have any suspect information to provide.

