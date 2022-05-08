ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person with significant injuries following Columbia shooting Sunday morning

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nslNJ_0fWr07Fi00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person was transported to the hospital with significant injuries after being shot on Grand Ave. in central Columbia, early Sunday morning.

The Columbia Police Department was able to confirm it found evidence of shots being fired after arriving on the scene before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers could be seen on Grand Avenue searching the area with flashlights, placing evidence markers and taking photos of the scene. CPD had the area on Grand Ave. blocked off with crime scene tape for hours, while investigating.

The Crime Scene Investigation van was also seen on the scene, assisting with the investigation.

No additional damage to property was reported on the scene and CPD did not have any suspect information to provide.

Tune in on ABC 17 News This Morning at 6:00 a.m. for a live report from the scene .

The post One person with significant injuries following Columbia shooting Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

What deputies say led up to a shooting in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple charges have been filed in Ozark County against a woman accused in connection with shooting two people. In a Facebook post, the Ozark County Sheriff said that the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:30 pm on May 6 to the scene of a shooting. Witnesses and victims said […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbia#Kmiz#Cpd#Abc17news
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teen dies after wreck in Miller County on Wednesday evening

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 16-year-old has died after a wreck in Miller County on Highway 42 on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the teen was driving a 2009 Chevy Cruze when it started to skid and traveled off the roadway and hit a fence and a tree. The The post Teen dies after wreck in Miller County on Wednesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy