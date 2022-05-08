Dear Mother, You Were Right

The relentless ticking of the hands of life's clock reminds me that out time on this earth is limited. Despite the joys and pains of this life, time always marches on. For the believer, our time on earth is an excellent opportunity for gaining wisdom. The psalmist writes, "Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom" (Psalm 90:12). One way of numbering our days is to ask ourselves these questions: How can we become more like Christ? Are we reading the Word regularly? Are we devoting time to prayer? Are we meeting together with other believers? The way we answer these questions is an indicator of the progress we are making in gaining wisdom in becoming more like Christ.

RELIGION ・ 17 DAYS AGO