This is part 2 of the Gainesville City Commission’s May 5 discussion on policing. Part 1 can be read here. Commissioner Reina Saco brought forward an agenda item to reconsider last year’s repeal of the City’s open container ordinance. At that meeting, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) had requested adopting a revised noise ordinance; they also made that request at the May 5 meeting. Instead, at the July 19, 2021, meeting, Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos made a motion to repeal the existing ordinance that prohibited open containers of alcohol on public property and directed the City Manager to work on the recommendations from GPD. The motion passed 4-3, with Hayes-Santos, Saco, Mayor Lauren Poe, and Commissioner Harvey Ward voting to repeal the ordinance.

