Police: 71-year-old woman killed in Hauppauge head-on collision

Suffolk police say a woman was killed in a car crash Saturday in Hauppauge.

Police say 62-year-old Edith Flores was driving westbound on Hauppauge Road. They say that's when she attempted to make a left turn onto Terry Road a little after 2 p.m.

Police say Flores collided head-on with 71-year-old Carol Anne Faulhaber, of Ronkonkoma.

Faulhaber was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Flores and her male passenger were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.