ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Police: 71-year-old woman killed in Hauppauge head-on collision

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XesGF_0fWqzXny00

Suffolk police say a woman was killed in a car crash Saturday in Hauppauge.

Police say 62-year-old Edith Flores was driving westbound on Hauppauge Road. They say that's when she attempted to make a left turn onto Terry Road a little after 2 p.m.

Police say Flores collided head-on with 71-year-old Carol Anne Faulhaber, of Ronkonkoma.

Faulhaber was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Flores and her male passenger were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hauppauge, NY
Accidents
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
City
Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy