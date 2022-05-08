ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Burkina Faso's displaced numbers swell amid jihadi violence

By SAM MEDNICK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5AKu_0fWqxDT600
Burkina Faso Jihadi Violence Displaced Men work in a Pissy granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Monday April 25, 2022. he influx of people displaced by the country's rapidly rising Islamic violence is causing competition among the approximately 3,000 people working at the granite mine. At least 500 displaced people started working at the mine last year making it harder for the original miners to earn a living, said Abiba Tiemtore, head of the site. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) (Sophie Garcia)

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Ami Sana hangs a tattered tarp for a bit of shade where she can rest on a break from pounding stones under the scorching sun.

“The work is hard. It makes my body weak, but what else can I do?” she asked.

The mother of six is one of 2 million people displaced by Burkina Faso's rapidly rising Islamic extremist violence, according to the U.N.

Amid the clamor of clanging pickaxes and falling rocks, Sana has found work in the Pissy granite mine on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

Lifting heavy rocks and hammering them into gravel to sell to construction companies is tough work that doesn't earn her enough to adequately feed or educate her children, Sana said. But it's the best work that she could find.

The rush of civilians from rural villages plagued by extremist violence has put pressure on Burkina Faso's cities.

“Some of the host cities have doubled or tripled in size in the past three years, and their infrastructures are often stretched to a breaking point,” said Hassane Hamadou, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“Schools can’t absorb all the new children, water points can’t provide enough for all. Hundreds of thousands are left without access to an education, clean water or healthcare as a result,” he said.

The influx of displaced people is causing competition among the approximately 3,000 people working at the granite mine. At least 500 displaced people started working at the mine last year making it harder for the original miners to earn a living, said Abiba Tiemtore, head of the site.

“With more people, it’s hard to collect as many rocks and it’s impacting our daily income,” she said. Miners who used to make approximately $1 a day say they are now lucky if they make 80 cents.

When it seized power in January, Burkina Faso’s ruling junta vowed to stamp out extremist violence but it has done little about the swelling numbers of displaced.

The government has a responsibility to provide the swelling numbers of displaced with those social services, said Alexandra Lamarche, senior advocate for West and Central Africa for Refugees International.

The minister of humanitarian affairs did not respond to a request for comment on the situation.

So far the junta has not succeeded in stemming the extremist violence. In January, 160,000 people were newly displaced, the second-largest monthly increase in three years, according to a report by international aid groups. Hard-hit areas like the Center North region, which hosts Burkina Faso’s largest displaced population, are buckling under the pressure.

“The impact of people moving from their farms into big cities is disorientation (and) the increase of poverty (and) fear,” said Abdoulaye Pafadnam, former mayor of Barsalogho, one of the main towns in the Center North region.

The violence is cutting off access for aid groups to reach people in need. Roads that were safe to travel six months ago are lined with explosives and the United Nations had only one helicopter until recently to transport people and aid across the country.

The pressure on cities has also started creating rifts between some host and displaced communities. In the northern town of Ouahigouya, people sheltering in a crowded displacement camp said locals chase them from the forest if they try to chop wood for cooking, accusing them of trying to destroy it.

With no end to the jihadi violence in sight, the numbers of Burkina Faso's displaced are expected to continue flooding urban centers where they'll be hunting for jobs.

“I worry that I have no means to take care of my children,” said Fati Ouedraogo, a displaced mother of 10 in Ouahigouya. “When the children are crying I don’t know what to do.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Somalia set to elect new president amid growing insecurity

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia is set to hold its long-delayed presidential vote on Sunday, ending the convoluted electoral process that raised tensions in the country when the president's term expired last year without a successor in place. Authorities have registered 39 presidential candidates, a list that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jihadi#Refugees International#Central Africa#Ouagadougou#Islamic#U N
WSOC Charlotte

Rescue workers search for survivors of Cameroon plane crash

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — Cameroon rescue workers are searching for survivors after a small passenger plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in the central part of the West African country, the ministry of transport said Thursday. The aircraft was chartered by the Cameroon Oil Transportation...
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

BERLIN — (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, relations with China and climate change during a three-day meeting starting Thursday. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova,...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

North Macedonia: US leads exercise in NATO's newest member

KRIVOLAK, North Macedonia — (AP) — U.S. troops joined forces from Britain, France, Italy and allied countries in the region Thursday in a military exercise held in NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia, aimed at displaying deployment readiness along the alliance’s eastern borders. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
WSOC Charlotte

Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed on Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, which is engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe, a contentious choice by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took his oath...
ASIA
WSOC Charlotte

Arrested Hong Kong cardinal a fiery critic of Beijing

HONG KONG — (AP) — Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 90-year-old Catholic cleric arrested by Hong Kong police on national security charges, has long been a fiery critic of Beijing's control of religion and political monopoly, along with efforts by the Vatican to reach a working arrangement with the ruling Communist Party.
CHINA
Reuters

Canada PM Trudeau says rival's attacks on central bank 'disappointing'

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said central bank independence was an important principle, following "disappointing" attacks on the institution and its leaders by the front-runner for leader of the opposition Conservatives. "The independence of the Bank of Canada from the government of the...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this years and just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Travel is back: Dubai airport logs busiest quarter in years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, reported on Thursday it handled over 13.6 million passengers in the first three months of 2022 — more than double last year's number in a clear sign that a long-awaited travel revival has reached the global aviation hub.
RETAIL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy