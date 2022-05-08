ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Several “firsts” for 2022 Joplin Memorial Run

By Dustin Lattimer
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, MO – At 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning, more than 1,600 runners took off from the Start/Finish line at 26th Street and Maiden Lane in Joplin.

Those in the initial “sea” of people were made up of men and women from nearly 20 different states, including some from other countries.

All of the runners participated in one of four events: The 5K, 10K, Relay and Half-Marathon.

One out-of-town runner was Detroit, Michigan resident, Debbee Lotito.

Lotito made the 800 mile trip so she could celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend with her mom, who lives in Joplin.

Since the Memorial Run was scheduled during Lotito’s weekend trip to Joplin, she made the decision to become a first time race participant.

Fort Wayne celebrates Free Comic Book Day

“I have a goal before my fifth birthday this year, and it is to run a whole marathon. I didn’t think I could do a whole one, considering I just started out running over the last couple of years,” said Lotito.

SLIDESHOW: Photos From The Record-Breaking “Memorial Run”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrp9w_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFR9R_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRnEB_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11i4eA_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oohHS_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyDVi_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buqmp_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSpMf_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtpVS_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrXzq_0fWqwmhg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzqZx_0fWqwmhg00

Participants in this year’s Memorial Run had a new course layout to look forward to; one that created a better experience by requiring less turns which resulted in a more streamlined flow.

“I wasn’t anticipating all of the hills, which was a real bear, but it was a great challenge anyway and so now I know what to look forward to in the future,” said Lotito.

This morning’s run required over 30 law enforcement officers from around Jasper County, who assisted with traffic control and made sure all participants were safe throughout the course.

Several hundred volunteers were also needed to ensure the area’s largest running event would go smoothly.

“Here we are, literally running like the wind out there, as much as I hate to say it this way, but an EF-5 is complete destruction, and when you’re out there, when you’re running, you kind of have to have that same mentality of just blowing through it,” said Lotito.

Bentonville, Arkansas resident, Erin Edminister was the first to cross the finish line this morning, after running in the half-marathon.

Her total run time: 1:18 minutes, which set a new course record.

Edminister was also the first woman ever to win the Joplin Memorial Run.

“I cried when I crossed the finish line, I still can’t believe I did it. The whole time I just saw the finish line in my head, that was my goal was to get through it injury free, which I did, and I was exhilarated and I just managed to accomplish a goal that I’ve been waiting to do for quite a while,” said Lotito.

While today’s runners are still recovering from the challenging race, planning for the next Joplin Memorial Run in 2023 is already well underway.

“Oh, I’ve already started. I start a year before for sure. It’s not heavy, but we’ve got to get started on it for sure,” said Ruth Sawkins, Race Director for the Joplin Memorial Run.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HjVo_0fWqwmhg00
Runners participate in Saturday morning’s (5/7) “Joplin Memorial Run.” The annual event honors the 161 victims of the 2011 Joplin, Tornado, as well as celebrates Joplin’s resilience in overcoming the destruction of 8,000 structures from an EF-5 tornado that took a direct aim on the city during the late afternoon of Sunday, May 22, 2011.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Northrop boys win SAC track title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop boys tallied 134 points to bring home the SAC track team title on a beautiful night at Chambers Field on Monday. Concordia came in second with 117 points, while Bishop Dwenger rounded out the top three with 111 points. IHSAA boys sectional track meets are scheduled for next […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

South Bend hits walk-off home run to topple TinCaps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Mervis broke a 7-7 tie with a 2-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning as the South Bend Cubs bested the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-7 to open a six-game series on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. The TinCaps took a five-run lead in the top of […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Columbia City’s Clifford, Osselaer, Sanderson sign

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of talented seniors signed at Columbia City High School on Wednesday morning as Ian Clifford (wrestling/Indiana Tech), Julian Osselaer (baseball/Kankakee Community College), and Aidan Sanderson (wrestling/Ancilla College) all inked letters of intent.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Joplin, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
WANE 15

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Trial for man accused of slaying woman and three children begins

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were shown a photo of the woman on the edge of her bed, in a kneeling position with her arms over her head. They were told about the children, three of them found underneath a peach-colored bedspread, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Trail users fear for safety crossing Carroll Road

The Fort Wayne trail system covers all four corners of the city. People and pets enjoy a variety of activities on the trail including walking, running, skating, and biking. Many trail users fear for their safety at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing on Carroll Road. Officials say the confusion of the crosswalk led to a woman's death September 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets forward Kellen Jones announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing this past season for the Komets with his brother, Connor, Kellen Jones announced his retirement from professional hockey via social media on Wednesday. The 31-year old Jones played 70 games for the Komets in the regular season, tallying 12 goals and 47 assists for 59 points. In seven […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North girls, Columbia City boys

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington North girls and the Columbia City boys each brought home an NE8 title on Monday night as the conference held its annual meet at New Haven High School. IHSAA girls track sectionals are set for Tuesday, May 17 with boys track sectionals on Thursday, May 19.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy