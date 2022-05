URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain, including. INL, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...From 1 PM...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO