The big news coming out of the 2022 legislative session includes bills passed that spend nearly $1 billion to settle claims against the state regarding the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands but also to build more DHHL houses and provide rental units, an increase in the state minimum wage to $18 in six years and making permanent the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax rebate of $100 to $300, and the transfer of control over Mauna Kea from the University of Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO