A half-dozen political folks tell me that a new candidate has emerged to run for Congress should Rep. Kai Kahele announce a run for governor early next month. Jill Tokuda, the former chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, is said to be seriously considering jumping into the 2nd Congressional District race. On Monday, she also dropped out of a lieutenant governor debate featuring her and other top Democrats running to replace Josh Green.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO