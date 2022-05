2nd Timothy 4-7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:. ELIZABETHTON - Elmer Brenard Roache, Sr., 79, Elizabethton went to be with his Lord Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 29, 1942, in Kingsport to the late Robert & Juanita Queen Roache. Elmer was a good Christian man who trusted in Jesus for his salvation and his prayer was that his family would do the same. He like to deer and turkey hunt. He was an avid Tennessee Vol Fan and watching the Atlanta Braves baseball with his son Brenard. He was retired from Rainbo Bakery. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

