KINGSPORT - Bascom Slemp Daugherty Jr., 72, of Kingsport, TN, entered into rest on Monday, May 9th, 2022. Sonny was born in Kingsport in 1949. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett. Sonny was a skilled electrician. He started his first business, Daugherty Electric, which he owned and operated for many years. Sonny then closed that company and became an electrical inspector for the City of Kingsport and went on to become an inspector for the State of Tennessee. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Sonny was an avid Dobyns Bennett football fan.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO