Palm Beach, FL

Letter: Landscape architects think Palm Beach should revisit native plant ordinance

By Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Dear Madame Mayor and Town Council:

We, as the principal landscape architectural firms in Palm Beach, respectfully urge you to revise the native plant ordinance now in place so that it reflects the following points:

Return to the 25% native requirement. The new 35% requirement is too high. We strongly feel that we can produce elegant results with the original percentage as well as create gardens that are truly reflective of our beautiful town.

Remove the plant categories and return to the original formula of 25% overall native plants within a property. The plant category system unfairly raises the required overall percentage of native plants.

Return to the true native list, which is all-Florida natives and Florida-friendly plants. The Florida Native Plant Society (FNPS) list and the University of Florida Extension website (IFAS) are the recognized authorities for study and use of native plants.

Thank you for your time and attention to this important matter.

Jorge Sanchez

Claudia Visconti

Brian Vertesch

John Lubischer

SMI Landscape Architecture

Fernando Wong

Tim Johnson

Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design

Mario Nievera

Keith Williams

Nievera Williams

and

Dustin Mizell

Environment Design Group

