Starkville, MS

Gators explode in the ninth, secure series victory in Starkville

Independent Florida Alligator
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the top of the ninth, Florida found itself in a familiar position of tension. The Gators needed a big push to close out the game, much like they’ve needed against Tennessee, Georgia and Vanderbilt before. In those games, Florida fell short. Tonight, the team relied on its...

www.alligator.org

Independent Florida Alligator

The Florida Gators women’s golf team comes up shy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the No.2 seed

On a chilly, 60-degree morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the women’s golf team for the orange and blue began its competition as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The tournament would go on for three days as the top women’s golf teams at the collegiate level battled it out on the green to see who would go on to the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators blank Bethune-Cookman, win fifth straight

Florida baseball returned to Gainesville after arguably its best weekend of the year featuring a series sweep over Mississippi State. While the Gators might have looked ahead to the upcoming weekend series in Columbia, Missouri, against the Mizzou Tigers, their focus needed to remain on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Starting pitcher...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KPLC TV

LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings. The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking...
STARKVILLE, MS
Independent Florida Alligator

A guide to Gainesville’s best late-night bites

When 22-year-old UF computer science graduate Nicholas Verdugo exits a Gainesville bar at 1 a.m., all he can think about is which restaurant he’ll go to next to satisfy his late-night cravings. Like many college students, Verdugo enjoys a midnight snack after a night out with friends, and he’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies softball falls to Florida in SEC tournament

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run. Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame. The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn’t require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game. The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.
GAINESVILLE, FL

