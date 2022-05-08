Council OKs restaurant in historic 8th Street firehouse

HOLLAND — Action by the Holland City Council Wednesday cleared the way for the potential sale of the historic firehouse and city hall building at 106 Eighth St. to become a fine-dining restaurant.

Council agreed on Wednesday to modify a covenant restricting the use of the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as Holland's oldest municipal building. The covenant had dictated the first floor could only be used as office space.

With the changes to the land use restrictions agreed to Wednesday, new owners could convert the building into a restaurant. The Historic District Commission was also supportive of the changes at its April meeting, with commissioners noting a restaurant will draw more visitors in to experience the historic site than an office.

The building, owned by Benjamin and Judy Smith, has been on the market for more than a year. Benjamin Smith founded Macatawa Bank in the firehouse building and opened its first offices there in the 1990s.

A buyer, Gentex Holdings LLC, partnering with restaurateur JP Smith, has proposed a fine-dining restaurant in the space but sought to secure the covenant amendments before moving forward with the purchase.

The firehouse was built in 1883-84. It contained Holland's city government offices for about 25 years, until the current city hall was built at 270 S. River Ave. The building was used as a fire station until 1977.

