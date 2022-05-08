25 Things That You'll Want To Wear And Work Out In This Spring

Popular items from this list include:

A pair of lace-free athletic sneakers that feel like a soft cocoon around your feet.

These squat-proof leggings with a body-hugging fit and a high-rise waist that’ll let you power through an outdoor workout.

A strappy high-impact sports bra that’ll provide you with amazing support, thanks to crisscross straps and molded cups that keep your boobs in place.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.