Lancaster County, PA

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

By MyChesCo
 4 days ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin...

