ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stormont future clouded in uncertainty following Sinn Fein triumph

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4402ym_0fWqrKI500

Sinn Fein has become the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time after a historic election triumph.

While the republican party is entitled to the first minister’s role, uncertainty continues to hang over the future of the devolved legislature in Belfast.

Here are answers to some of the questions about the Stormont election result and the prospects of a return to powersharing.

– Will Michelle O’Neill become first minister?

She will certainly be entitled to the post but there is a distinct possibility Sinn Fein could be prevented from taking up the first minister’s job, in the short to medium term at least, due to a lack of a willing partner in government.

Somewhat confusingly, there is no legal difference or power disparity between Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers – their co-equal status is a cornerstone of the region’s powersharing structures.

Under current rules, the largest unionist party occupies one of the posts and the largest nationalist party occupies the other, with the first minister’s job going to the one that has more seats.

The result of the election means Sinn Fein, with 27 seats compared to the DUP’s 25, will be entitled to the first minister’s role and the DUP to the deputy first minister’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkZH1_0fWqrKI500
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Vice-President Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Crucially, however, a properly functioning ministerial executive cannot be formed without both roles being filled. One cannot be in post without the other.

The last ministerial executive imploded in February when the DUP withdrew its first minister Paul Givan in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit trading arrangement that has enraged unionists by creating economic barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation automatically removed Ms O’Neill as deputy first minister.

While Ms O’Neill has said she will be there on “day one” ready to form a government when the new Assembly meets in the coming week, the DUP has made clear it will not return to powersharing until changes to the protocol have been secured.

In that context, the actions of the UK Government, either in conjunction with the EU or through unilateral action, will be key.

It remains unclear whether any signal of intent from the Government in the days ahead will be sufficient for the DUP to agree to form a new executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0A8r_0fWqrKI500
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

– Is an immediate crisis looming?

A recent law change means that the last executive, which operated in shadow format after Mr Givan’s resignation, can trundle on for six months without a first and deputy first minister in place.

Before that change, failure to nominate to those positions within a week of the Assembly returning would have led to full-scale collapse of devolution and would have placed an onus on the UK Government to call another election.

With this buffer now in place, and departmental ministers from the last mandate able to continue in their jobs (or their parties nominate a replacement), there is less immediate pressure to secure a political breakthrough in the coming days.

However, if the six months was to elapse, the Government will again assume a legal responsibility to call an Assembly election.

Some within unionism have urged the DUP to wait out this period and take their chances with the electorate once again at the end of the year.

Unionist hardliners will also put pressure on the DUP to never serve as deputy first minister to a Sinn Fein first minister, regardless of action on the protocol.

This view may well factor in the party’s considerations, particularly given the rise in support for the hardline Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party.

However, in recent days some senior DUP figures have at least hinted that the party would be prepared to serve as deputy first minister, if concessions on the protocol are delivered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxFVE_0fWqrKI500
A defaced road sign welcoming motorists to Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

– Is a poll on a united Ireland any closer?

While Sinn Fein has gained no more power by displacing the DUP as the largest party, the result is undoubtedly a symbolically significant moment in the post-Good Friday Agreement era.

A party that wants to ultimately see the end of the state called Northern Ireland is entitled to serve as its first minister.

But it should be stressed that Sinn Fein’s electoral advances do not necessarily translate into a sharp rise in support for reunification.

In fact, the overall nationalist vote (adding in other parties such as the SDLP) has not surged and is still behind the overall unionist vote, albeit the gap has narrowed in recent years.

There are still more MLAs at Stormont who designate as unionist to those designating as nationalist.

What the result does emphasis is the increasing influence of voters who align themselves as neither nationalist nor unionist – this is manifested in the continued electoral successes of the cross-community Alliance Party, which more than doubled its number of seats in the election.

With not much dividing the size of the nationalist and unionist blocs, it is clear the votes of the so-called “others” would be crucial if a referendum was to be held.

However, the responsibility for calling a vote lies squarely with the UK Government.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, a poll should be called if the secretary of state believes that it appears likely that a majority would back constitutional change.

There is very little additional information in the public domain as to what evidence the secretary of state is obliged to rely on to inform this decision.

Election results will undoubtedly be a consideration.

While Sinn Fein will insist its electoral success in recent days shows the time to prepare for a poll is now, unionists will point to the lack of overall surge in nationalist sentiment to counter that claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0t3U_0fWqrKI500
Loyalists are opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Archive)

– Will DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson remain an MLA for long?

When Sir Jeffrey took the reins of the party last summer he pledged to relinquish his long-held Westminster seat and return to Stormont to lead the party from Belfast.

Despite that commitment, uncertainty remains over his short-term future after he romped home as a poll topper in Lagan Valley.

Much has changed since last summer, most notably the DUP move to collapse the executive in February, and Sir Jeffrey has made clear his party will not return to an administration without movement on the protocol.

To date he has not confirmed whether he will actually take up his role as an MLA.

An alternative strategy could see him co-opt a party colleague into the seat he has just won to enable him to remain as an MP until such time as he is prepared to re-enter powersharing.

Such a move would undoubtedly prove controversial.

Sir Jeffrey has said he will provide clarity around his intentions in the coming week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Little Pengelly co-opted to replace Donaldson on Assembly benches

Former DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly has been co-opted to replace her leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on the Stormont benches. Sir Jeffrey won the seat in Lagan Valley – the constituency he represents at Westminster – just days ago after contesting the Assembly election. However, he revealed earlier...
POLITICS
newschain

Michelle O’Neill urges DUP to enter new Stormont Executive

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has urged the DUP to enter a new Executive. The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to have its first sitting on Friday following an historic election result which saw Sinn Fein become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll.
POLITICS
newschain

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it controversial?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the EU that the UK Government will take action on the Northern Ireland Protocol if negotiators in Brussels do not show sufficient flexibility. Days after historic Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, the post-Brexit arrangements for the region are once again threatening to cause a...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Stormont#Legislature#Uk#The Republican Party#Februa
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

UK will not shy away from taking action on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Truss

The UK will not “shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Foreign Secretary has said in a push for treaty reform. Liz Truss said some proposals put forward by the European Union during months of discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would “take us backwards” as she argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”.
POLITICS
newschain

PM and Cabinet Secretary not hit with latest partygate fines, No 10 says

Boris Johnson was not among those to be fined in the latest tranche of penalties issued by the Metropolitan Police over partygate, Downing Street has confirmed. It was announced on Thursday that the force has made around a further 50 fixed penalty notice referrals as part of its investigation into possible lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Truss in new warning to Brussels over Northern Ireland Protocol

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the EU that if it does not show the “requisite flexibility” over the Northern Ireland Protocol the UK will have “no choice but to act” alone. Following a call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, a Foreign Office spokesman said...
POLITICS
newschain

Brexit: Johnson tells EU there is no need for ‘drama’ over Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson has told the European Union there is no need for “drama” as he doubled down on hints he could override elements of his post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the EU as “crazy”.
EUROPE
newschain

One step at a time for Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is not getting carried away at the prospect of playing at Wembley as his side prepare to face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals. The Terriers ended the regular Championship campaign as one of the in-form teams heading into the play-offs after winning six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russia hits east Ukraine as Finland moves towards joining Nato

Russian forces pounded areas in Ukraine’s east on Thursday, including the last pocket of resistance in besieged Mariupol, as a war that is redrawing Europe’s security map pushed Russia’s neighbour Finland closer to joining Nato. Finland’s president and prime minister said on Thursday that the Nordic country...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy