ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

A wild wonderland

By Michael Salerno, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn any given day, stepping out of the house can bring residents closer to nature and...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Sunshine Sisters spreads smiles around community

When it comes to describing the Sunshine Sisters of The Villages, Gigi Talbot paints the perfect picture: “Just imagine smiling with red lipstick and flowers in your hair in a polka dot hoop skirt.”. The Sunshine Sisters is a new resident lifestyle group dedicated to bringing positivity to The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Social clubs get back to taking group trips

Whether they are traveling on roads or on the water, local residents and their friends are taking vacations and trips to the next level. Not only are they taking day trips within Central Florida and going on cross-country vacations, more are doing so alongside fellow members of their resident lifestyle clubs. The Goofy Villagers club booked its first club cruise after a two-year wait because of the pandemic. In July, club members will go on a five-day Disney cruise to the Bahamas, with another cruise already planned for January. “It’s the best thing, because one day I can hang with you, then do an activity with someone else and something with a third person,” said club president Rich Leopold, of the Village of Collier.
TRAVEL
UPI News

Baby zebra born at Florida safari park

May 12 (UPI) -- A healthy baby zebra is the newest resident at Florida's Lion Country Safari, the park's officials announced over social media. The male zebra foal was born last week at the park, in Palm Beach County, Fla. "It's so fluffy! Say hello to this little baby! This...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy