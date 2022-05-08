A wild wonderland

Whether they are traveling on roads or on the water, local residents and their friends are taking vacations and trips to the next level. Not only are they taking day trips within Central Florida and going on cross-country vacations, more are doing so alongside fellow members of their resident lifestyle clubs. The Goofy Villagers club booked its first club cruise after a two-year wait because of the pandemic. In July, club members will go on a five-day Disney cruise to the Bahamas, with another cruise already planned for January. “It’s the best thing, because one day I can hang with you, then do an activity with someone else and something with a third person,” said club president Rich Leopold, of the Village of Collier.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO