Notre Dame, IN

Defensive tackle chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, yet another four-star in the Irish class of 2023

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn modern college football, it is not possible to have too many elite defensive linemen, but Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are considering testing that theory in the recruiting class of 2023. The Irish added a fourth notable defensive lineman in the class with the Saturday afternoon commitment from consensus four-star...

irish.nbcsports.com

Comments / 3

The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools. Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Big Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a massive commitment on Monday in the form of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 quarterback from his class, per 247Sports. Over two dozen schools have offered him a scholarship thus far. Even though Raiola could've joined...
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions cut veteran quarterback

After waiving five players on Tuesday to make room for their incoming draft class and free agents, the Detroit Lions cut one more player on Wednesday to prepare to host their rookie minicamp. The team announced that they have waived quarterback Steven Montez. Montez started 38 games for the Colorado...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Jordan Addison Reportedly Schedules Major Transfer Visit

Jordan Addison's whereabouts hint that the former Pittsburgh wide receiver could be touring the University of Texas. Via Blake Skaggs, On3's top-ranked uncommitted player in the NCAA transfer portal posted a photo from his hotel in Austin. On3's Gerry Hamilton confirmed that Addison is making an official visit to the Longhorns' campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA

