Chicago, IL

Chicago wants to host DNC in 2024

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 25 years since the city of Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention, but there is...

Kathleen Mccall
4d ago

Why !! Americans will step up for America 🇺🇸 and vote republicans allThe way !! Enough Democratic Party insanity

had enough
3d ago

Yes! With the current crime rate being out of control in the nations toughest gun law city....Take out half thise loosers on night one😏

CBS Chicago

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in protest after leak of Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion draft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Chicago after a leaked draft Supreme Court decision indicated justices will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. Hundreds of people gathered in Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon, hoisting signs saying "abortion is a human right" and "women won't go back, we will fight back." "We need to stay a safe state for all those people in other states who can't get abortions," said Gina Rozman-Wendle with Chicago NOW. "This can't happen," said Sholo Beverly. "We're standing up. It's all I can say." "I started getting involved in this fight as a teenager," said...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

President Joe Biden visits Illinois under a cloud of inflationary worries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is talking inflation in Illinois.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from the Kankakee Fairgrounds with a recap of his visit to a farm in that city on Wednesday.The president said he wants to increase supplies by cutting out red tape for farmers, expanding crop insurance and increasing competition among beef, pork and poultry producers.Before his speech, he toured a family farm in Kankakee. The president arrived at the farm just hours after a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed inflation was up in April. That's a smaller increase than last month, but...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Amazon’s ‘Secret’ Delivery Program Could Be Big News For Rural Illinois

Amazon Prime has changed the way a majority of the country has done its shopping. Next, or 2-day delivery has become the standard for those that order items to their house. It's a system that works very well in an urban environment. When so many people are that tightly packed, getting packages to people is considerably easier than when they are spread out in more rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford Register Star

Illinois summer primary election gives parties less time to forgive and forget

ROCKFORD — If you are a voter and wondering — no, you have not missed this year's primary election. Illinois voters are accustomed to a spring primary to choose which candidates will represent political parties in the Nov. 8 general election. The primary this year was moved by the General Assembly from March 15 to June 28 because of delays in U.S. Census data needed to redraw Congressional and legislative district maps. ...
ROCKFORD, IL

