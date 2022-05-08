Chicago wants to host DNC in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Chicago after a leaked draft Supreme Court decision indicated justices will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. Hundreds of people gathered in Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon, hoisting signs saying "abortion is a human right" and "women won't go back, we will fight back." "We need to stay a safe state for all those people in other states who can't get abortions," said Gina Rozman-Wendle with Chicago NOW. "This can't happen," said Sholo Beverly. "We're standing up. It's all I can say." "I started getting involved in this fight as a teenager," said...

