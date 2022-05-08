Some stories from Buhl-Part Two

Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, “Some Stories from Buhl – Part One” appeared. There seem to be many happy memories stirred up about life and work in Buhl! It’s good to know that so many nice people have Buhl in their background!

Today, readers will find more details from Buhl’s history. Once again, as last Sunday, the primary source used here is the December 1956 “Missabe Iron Ranger” magazine published by the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway for their employees and their families. The section of this article about the Buhl schools was written for the magazine by H. K. Savre who, at the time of this article, was the high school’s principal.

---

Under the cooperative sponsorship of the village and the schools, a well-developed recreational program attracts the participation of over 150 children. Baseball and softball leagues are very popular throughout the summer. A variety of games for all ages, as well as craft classes, nature hikes, and picnics afford a wide range of choices for youngsters. This popular program began in February 1954, with Anthony Pahula as the supervisor in charge.

Responsibility for the work to organize and keep this busy program functioning is centered in the Recreation Commission, of which Enrico Castagneri is chairman now in 1956 and Lynn Peterson is secretary. Eugene Simonson, N.J. Mallaro and John Klarich also serve on this committee.

The Youth Center is located above the fire hall. It was made attractive and usable by the work of the young people of Buhl themselves. The Youth Center is the focal point of many activities. Dances for the village’s teen-agers are well attended. The members of the Recreation Commission and other willing volunteers act as chaperones and sponsors.

The Fourth of July parade, and races for all ages, is a high point of the summer programs.

(A few years after this article was written, Buhl would introduce a wonderful slogan: “Happiness is Buhl on the Fourth of July!”)

The Christmas Party serves a similar function during the indoor season. Adults get a chance to visit and eat some special treats, while children play games and tell Santa Claus what they’d most like to find under the Christmas tree.

A new park will open in Buhl in 1957. It will include swings, sandboxes, and other playground equipment. New picnic tables and grills will be found around the park. A very pretty setting will make this a place for fun entertainment for many years to come.

Excellent library facilities are the hallmark of a fine town. In October 1917, the Buhl Library Board was formed with Emil Pesonen as the first chairman. Mrs. M.A. Nichols was the first librarian. The classic building housing the Buhl library welcomes everyone to find a good book, do some research, check out a unfamiliar magazine, and attend the variety of programs and speakers hosted by the library throughout the year.

The Buhl Curling Club, with its more than 75 adult members, carries on an active schedule of events during the winter season. This busy club’s season culminates in the awarding of the First National Bank trophy to the championship rink. The club was initiated in 1923, and during its enthusiastic existence has been instrumental in promoting curling among adults and young people. A high school league of four to six teams carries on its own schedule each winter. Besides competing among themselves, this high school league also engages in competitions with other schools that field teams.

Currently, officers of the Buhl Curling Club are Philip Kinsman, president; Theodore Billy, vice-president; Alva Clark, treasurer; and James Jurkovich, secretary. Members are eagerly awaiting their 34 sets of matched curling rocks which were ordered last season. With the promise of delivery by January 1957, these are expected to stimulate still further participation and interest.

Active in many community projects is the Moose Club, organized in 1915. The present membership is 110, with Stanley Hill as governor and Sam Hellman as secretary. The club has recently undergone a major rebuilding program, following the destruction of the original Moose Hall by fire on February 23, 1954. A new building was purchased and completely remodeled to fit the needs of the membership.

Buhl proudly supports two military veterans organizations. The Bennett-Bukovich Post 246 of the American Legion has Omar Violette as commander, with Mrs. Robert D. Kinsman as president of the Auxiliary. The Veterans of Foreign Wars currently has Armando Porfiri as commander of the Gundy-Knezovich Post Number 6035. Mrs. William Mallaro is president of the Auxiliary.

(A friend of mine recalls that inside one of the vets’ buildings were remarkable murals painted by Larry Pocrnich, a self-trained artist whose wife, Lucy, was the school superintendent’s secretary. It’s a shame that when that vets’ building was eventually torn down, those one-of-a-kind murals were lost forever.)

Members of both of these veterans’ organizations and their auxiliaries are always found helping with community events from the Fourth of July parade to dances. These members also contribute money to many causes from their fundraising efforts.

Two very active groups of women enlist the interest and energies of many of the ladies of the community. The Buhl Women’s Club was organized in 1924. It has, therefore, a long history of service. Currently, more than sixty members are enrolled. Mrs. Alva Clark is president, Mrs. Harley LeDoux is secretary, and Mrs. Samuel Hellman is treasurer. This group enjoys learning from a variety of speakers, as well as giving women a chance to meet new friends while engaging with the community through events throughout the year.

The other active women’s group is the Gray Ladies Corps, formed recently in 1954. This group renders aid in many ways at the Mesabi Rest Home. Currently there are thirteen active members in the group with five others in training. Mrs. Mary Ellen Grant is the current president.

And speaking of the Mesabi Rest Home, it is a beautiful structure which formerly functioned as a hospital. It is operated by the Range Hospital Corporation as a home for elderly people. Thirty-three people are residents there at this time. Mrs. Alma Umberger is the supervisor in charge.

Civic progress and good banking seem to go together, and the record in Buhl is witness to this maxim. Shortly after the incorporation of the village, the First National Bank came into being, opening for business on September 2, 1902. During most of the intervening period, John L. Anderson has been affiliated with the institution, beginning his service there in August 1909. Mr. Anderson, who is also the present mayor of Buhl, was named the bank’s vice president and cashier in 1945. Along with the other officers of the bank, the cashiers, and the directors, the bank successfully helps Buhl to grow.

Business establishments of long tenure in the village, whose owners have taken an active part not only in the industrial and retail life in Buhl, but also in civic responsibilities as well, include the Anthony Sartori Grocery, the Minckler Hardware, Kayfes Super Market, the Crosby Drug Company, the Frisch Clothing Company, the Giuliani Grocery, and the Charles W. Moore Contracting firm.

The Buhl schools had their beginnings at the turn of the century with the opening of a one-room school where students were taught by Mrs. Speehar. With the rapid growth of the community, enrollment increased. So, in 1904, the Washington School, a framed structure, was built. N.P. Lange was the first superintendent of schools. The schools in the communities of Anderson and Kinney were added to the system with the formation of Independent School District No. 35 shortly thereafter.

Succeeding Mr. Lange as superintendent were M.A. Morse, M.D. Aygran, H.J. Steele, W.B. Thurman, Stanley Adkins, Emil Estenson, M.L. Malmquist, M.J. Welsh, and Ray Stensvad. Currently, heading an instructional staff of thirty-three, K.C. Satterfield is Superintendent of Schools and M.J. Rossi is the elementary principal.

In the late 1920s and early 1930s, the staff included over sixty instructors with enrollments at times exceeding 1,000. The present enrollment is composed of 570 pupils.

The present Buhl school building was built in phases. The original section in the center of the building was built in 1913. Additions, or the “wings” of the building, were completed in 1925 and 1939. The entire school population, kindergarten through twelfth grade, is housed in this structure now. At one time there were six school buildings in the district: the Wilson in Kinney, the Anderson, the North Star, and the Hartley schools in areas near mining location towns, and the Washington School and High School in Buhl. The expanded building was re-named the Martin Hughes School, in honor of the county court judge who led the fight for the State of Minnesota to fund up-to-date schools for pupils in this region.

The first high school graduating class was in 1911. It was composed of one student, Elizabeth Nichols, now Mrs. A.H. Durbahn, who still resides in Buhl. Mr. Durbahn, who later served on the staff for 39 years as an instructor in industrial arts, retired from teaching in 1952.

The largest graduating class was in 1934. That class had 74 members. In 1956, the graduating class had 30 members.

The Martin Hughes School has always emphasized a strong educational program. A high percentage of Buhl’s graduates have advanced their education in schools of higher learning. Many graduates have gone on to distinguish themselves in such fields as medicine, industry, engineering, education, business, and the armed forces.

Many special services not usually found in smaller schools are provided to broaden the educational experiences of the students here. Modern, well-equipped science laboratories, industrial education shops, a well-equipped commercial department, and a well-stocked library give students the opportunity and encouragement for an enriched program of studies. A recently remodeled home economics laboratory with its modern layout and the latest in up-to-date equipment was featured pictorially in a recent issue of a magazine. Behind-the-wheel driver’s education is available in Buhl. Swimming and life-saving classes begin in the fourth grade. A health department cares for the health and safety needs of pupils.

In addition to the broad educational program, the Buhl school has an outstanding reputation in extra-curricular fields. An impressively large percentage of students participate in the instructional and vocal music offerings at the school. The band has been recognized for many years as one of the finest in the state.

The forensic speech and drama programs at the school are award-winning. Speech contests have been hosted by Buhl, as well as our students participating in contests held across the state.

This past year, a Buhl student, Joseph Rappuchi, had the honor and distinction of serving as president of the Minnesota Association of Student Councils.

Buhl has a long-standing reputation of strong athletic teams. In spite of the fact that it is one of the smallest schools in the area, its teams, known as the Bulldogs, are always respected by opponents because they seldom, if ever, are out of contention.

(When talking with people now, in 2022, memories of excellent members of the Buhl school staff are easily recalled. There was Mileva (Millie) Luzaich. She was the cook at the Buhl school until her retirement. She cooked homemade meals AND baked bread every day! Those lucky students! In the fine arts there were legendary coaches in speech and drama. Sammy Rowe and Lillian Quanbeck Brown had personalities that have never faded in people’s memories. Mr. Rowe was such an outstanding English teacher that he eventually wrote a book about grammar that helped other English teachers. James Baldrica, who would eventually move over to the Hibbing schools, was the band director in Buhl in the mid-1950s. It was a VERY large band for a school that size! Mr. Winkler was an excellent math teacher who also worked as the high school’s principal. Those who graduated from Buhl carried with them memories of excellent, caring adults.)

Such is the story of Buhl, a town of many nationalities, a cross-section of America. With its forward-looking program of improvements to existing facilities, with pride in its homes, school, churches, and public buildings, it extends its cordial hand to the visitor…who might just want to stay.