Summer warmth approaches with a good deal more sunshine for the end of the week. Tonight won't be as chilly, with lows mainly in the 40s under fair skies and a light breeze. A summer feel takes over away from the coast Thursday into Saturday with continued dry conditions and just a few clouds south and near the shore. Highs will be well into the 70s to and 80s away from the coast, where a sea breeze will keep temps mainly in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO