Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach PD has new boat

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb5bY_0fWqkNgn00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Next time you’re on the water you might see a new boat out there. Orange Beach Police highlighted the purchase of a new police boat in a Facebook post this week.

According to the post, Marine Division Officers headed to Jeanerette, Louisiana to pick up the new boat and tow it back to Baldwin County.

The post says “This is a very nice piece of equipment that was obtained on a port security grant.” The post says this is a needed piece of equipment to, in their words, “protect paradise proficiently.” Police vessels are on the water often on the lookout for impaired boaters or boats that are in trouble.

WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after they pled guilty to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

