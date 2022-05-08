Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend’s spring NASCAR lineup at Kansas Speedway
Here is the schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
Saturday, May 14
9 a.m.: Parking lots open
9:30 a.m.: Grandstand gates, WISE Power Fanwalk open*
9:45-10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice/qualifying (Dutch Boy 150)
11-11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying
12:35 p.m.: Dutch Boy 150 driver introductions
1 p.m.: Dutch Boy 150 (ARCA Menards Series race)
4-4:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice
4:35-6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
6:30 p.m.: Heart of America 200 driver introductions
7 p.m.: Heart of America 200, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (fireworks show to follow race)
* — requires additional pass
Sunday, May 15
9 a.m.: Parking lots open
10 a.m.: Grandstand gates, WISE Power Fanwalk*, Ignition Garage* open
10:45 a.m.: Track crossover gates open for pre-race access*
11 a.m.: Eva Moore Performing Arts Center (Midway)
11- 11:15 a.m.: Daniel Suarez Q&A (WISE Power Fanwalk stage)*
11:10-11:25 a.m.: Kurt Busch Q&A (Fan Suite)*
11:15 a.m.: Leighs School of Dance (Midway)
11:15-11:30 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr. Q&A (Ignition Garage)*
11:15-11:30 a.m.: Denny Hamlin Q&A (WISE Power Fanwalk stage)*
11:15-11:30 a.m.: William Byron Q&A (Ignition Garage)*
11:15-11:30 a.m.: Christopher Bell Q&A (Trackside LIVE stage)
11:45 a.m.-noon: Chris Buescher Q&A (Trackside LIVE stage)
Noon-12:15 p.m.: Michael McDowell Q&A (NASCAR Kids Zone)
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Summer Breeze Concert (pre-race stage)
12:15 p.m.: Kisses Dance cheer talent (Midway)
12:30 p.m.: Reign Dance Studio (Midway)
1:30 p.m.: AdventHealth 400 driver introductions (pre-race stage)
2 p.m.: AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race
* — requires additional pass
