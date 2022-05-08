ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend’s spring NASCAR lineup at Kansas Speedway

By Jeff Rosen
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, May 14

9 a.m.: Parking lots open

9:30 a.m.: Grandstand gates, WISE Power Fanwalk open*

9:45-10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice/qualifying (Dutch Boy 150)

11-11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying

12:35 p.m.: Dutch Boy 150 driver introductions

1 p.m.: Dutch Boy 150 (ARCA Menards Series race)

4-4:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:35-6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

6:30 p.m.: Heart of America 200 driver introductions

7 p.m.: Heart of America 200, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (fireworks show to follow race)

* — requires additional pass

Sunday, May 15

9 a.m.: Parking lots open

10 a.m.: Grandstand gates, WISE Power Fanwalk*, Ignition Garage* open

10:45 a.m.: Track crossover gates open for pre-race access*

11 a.m.: Eva Moore Performing Arts Center (Midway)

11- 11:15 a.m.: Daniel Suarez Q&A (WISE Power Fanwalk stage)*

11:10-11:25 a.m.: Kurt Busch Q&A (Fan Suite)*

11:15 a.m.: Leighs School of Dance (Midway)

11:15-11:30 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr. Q&A (Ignition Garage)*

11:15-11:30 a.m.: Denny Hamlin Q&A (WISE Power Fanwalk stage)*

11:15-11:30 a.m.: William Byron Q&A (Ignition Garage)*

11:15-11:30 a.m.: Christopher Bell Q&A (Trackside LIVE stage)

11:45 a.m.-noon: Chris Buescher Q&A (Trackside LIVE stage)

Noon-12:15 p.m.: Michael McDowell Q&A (NASCAR Kids Zone)

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Summer Breeze Concert (pre-race stage)

12:15 p.m.: Kisses Dance cheer talent (Midway)

12:30 p.m.: Reign Dance Studio (Midway)

1:30 p.m.: AdventHealth 400 driver introductions (pre-race stage)

2 p.m.: AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

* — requires additional pass

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

