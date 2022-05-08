ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Greenhouse effect: Palms and lavender replace hollyhocks in British gardens

By Donna Ferguson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjC6X_0fWqj1Jr00
A banana palm, native to south-east Asia, in the tropical garden at Great Dixter in East Sussex.

Roses, hollyhocks and an immaculate green lawn have always exemplified a typical British garden in summer. But now, as gardeners look forward to a mini-heatwave this month, demand for heat-loving and drought-resistant plants has never been higher in the UK.

From grapevines and tropical banana plants to exotic palm trees, hibiscus, lavender and hardy succulents, gardeners are snapping up non-native flora that can survive – and even thrive – in Britain’s warming climate.

Data compiled by the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) for the Observer suggests searches for drought-tolerant plants in the UK increased by 490% between 2014 and 2021.

The Mediterranean plant lavender, which can easily tolerate a long, dry summer, has replaced roses as the bestselling plant group in the UK, said Boyd Douglas-Davies, president of the HTA and director of British Garden Centres, a group of 58 retailers. “Lavender, consistently now, is the no 1 seller.”

Flowering hibiscus and santolina from Portugal and southern Spain are also much more common nowadays, he said, reflecting a shift towards a more Mediterranean style of gardening.

Some are even daring to attempt a Caribbean vibe. “We’re seeing more and more tropical plants like banana plants being sold to go into British gardens,” said Douglas-Davies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPrSI_0fWqj1Jr00
Lavender is now a top-seller in the UK’s garden centres. Photograph: Elva Etienne/Getty Images

Ten years ago, he had not seen even a single banana plant being sold in the UK. “But now, every summer, garden centres around the country will be selling them.”

His garden centres are also selling lots of hardy outdoor palm trees like cordylines, he said. “A few years ago, we would have probably said to customers that it needs to be in a sheltered position, or you need to wrap it in the winter to protect it. That’s far less of a conversation these days.”

Large palms, which cost £200 to £400, are selling particularly well, which Douglas-Davies thinks shows how British gardeners have embraced heat-loving plants more broadly in their gardens.

“If you’re buying a palm that big – six or seven feet tall – that’s creating a style and statement in your garden, which has the look of a climate south of the UK.”

The prices gardeners are willing to pay displays their confidence that these plants will thrive outdoors in the UK as weather patterns change. “Palms are tough. They will take the dry heat of the summer and the cold of the winter – you don’t really have to do anything with them once they’re established.”

Gravel gardens are also gaining popularity – and for good reason, said Guy Barter, chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). “If you’ve got a dry, sunny spot, turf is always hard work. You might have to water it or it will go brown in the summer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxUYm_0fWqj1Jr00
The dry gravel garden at Beth Chatto’s Plants & Gardens, Colchester, Essex, in late summer. Photograph: Alex Ramsay/Alamy

A gravel garden is much lower maintenance by comparison, he said, and popular plants like rosemary, cistus, succulents and lavender will thrive there even during a hosepipe ban: “Plants that grow well under gravel are ones that don’t need watering once they are established.”

The UK’s warming climate means the average growing season in the UK lasts 29 days longer than it did between 1961 and 1990, according to the Met Office. The RHS is seeing evidence of gardeners growing vegetables and fruit that used to be close to impossible in the past.

For example, grapevines have been planted more widely in the UK as the climate has warmed, the growing season has lengthened and autumn in particular has become more temperate. “Grapes are fantastically hardy in Britain, whatever the summer is like,” Barter said. “But originally they would have been vulnerable to bad weather at either end of the growing season.”

Similarly, he has noticed kitchen gardeners successfully growing crops like sweetcorn and winter squash – which take a long time to mature – further and further north in the UK. “Where at one time we were restricted to carrots and beetroot, we’ve now got these crops that are more or less subtropical.”

In Surrey, he is “boldly” attempting to grow sweet potatoes outdoors this year. “Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t dream of putting a sweet potato outdoors, it wouldn’t have had a chance. But now, in the hot summer in the south, you can get fair results.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Effect#Gardeners#Palm Trees#Hta#British Garden Centres#Lavender
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy